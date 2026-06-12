Sports in Brief: John Tortorella Rips Into a Reporter, Calling His Question Stupid

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Vegas Golden Knights last night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The series was tied 2-2 heading into last night's game… and it's safe to say this series has been a real treat to watch since it began.

Last night was no different.

In the first period, both teams treated us to some very fast-paced play. And it was the Golden Knights who capitalized first, thanks to a magnificent pass from Jack Eichel that allowed Pavel Dorofeyev to open the scoring:

But the Hurricanes didn't let that get to them, even after giving up the first goal.

Team captain Jordan Staal tied the game a few minutes later with a truly perfect deflection. After 20 minutes of play, the score was tied 1-1:

JORDAN STAAL ONCE AGAIN The Canes captain now has SIX goals in the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/nC7fKlV4Uz — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2026

It's worth noting that Staal became the first player since 1956 to score at least one goal in each of the first five games of the Stanley Cup Final. That's quite an achievement!

And clearly, the captain's effort motivated the Hurricanes players… who scored two back-to-back goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead in the game.

The team has Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho to thank:

Andrei Svechnikov gives the Hurricanes the lead! pic.twitter.com/gLIPhibGXA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 12, 2026

OFF THE SKATE AND INTO THE NET Sebastian Aho is on the scoresheet in the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/tcfAHbH8jP — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2026

Did you think the Hurricanes were done making life difficult for the Golden Knights?

Think again.

Svechnikov beat Carter Hart (again) midway through the third period to give his team a three-goal lead. And at that point in the game, we all thought the same thing: it's starting to look like it's too late for the Knights…

Another 4-goal game for Carter Hart… Svechnikov scores his 2nd goal of the game! pic.twitter.com/Pejxqq6lh1 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 12, 2026

Pavel Dorofeyev scored with just over six minutes left, but the Canes held on and ultimately won 4-2.

The team is now just one win away from lifting the Stanley Cup, with the next game set to be played in Vegas.

In all this, let's highlight Brandon Bussi's performance… who stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced in the game. He was solid in net, and there's no doubt in my mind: he'll be in goal for the Canes on Sunday for Game 6 of the series…

Overtime

Carter Hart had another tough game. In fact, he made NHL history for all the wrong reasons… by becoming the first goaltender in National Hockey League history to allow at least four goals in the first five games of a Stanley Cup Final.

Not good, Carter…

Carter Hart is the first goaltender in NHL history to allow 4+ goals in the first five games of a Stanley Cup Final series. He was also the first to do it in the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final series. pic.twitter.com/Q4GBPgeEVL — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) June 12, 2026

Will this prompt John Tortorella to change his goalie for the next game?

Um… let's just say Torts didn't like that question after the game last night:

That's the dumbest question I've ever heard. – John Tortorella

Yeah… He straight-up told the reporter his question was stupid!

“That could be the stupidest question I've ever heard.” John Tortorella DID NOT like being asked whether he considered putting in Adin Hill. pic.twitter.com/9HDeUETzrD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 12, 2026

The Golden Knights' coach (who has a colorful personality) was clearly in top form during his press conference… because he also said he's going to leave the laundry he brought to Carolina because he knows his team will be back at the Hurricanes' home arena for Game #7.

It takes some nerve to say that. But coming from Torts… should we really be surprised? Hehe.

John Tortorella has no doubt the Golden Knights will be back in Carolina for Game 7—he's even willing to leave his clothes there pic.twitter.com/1RfobK646g — BarDown (@BarDown) June 12, 2026

Oh, and finally…

Here are last night's top scorers: