Sports in Brief: John Tortorella Rips Into a Reporter, Calling His Question Stupid

Marc-Olivier Cook
Sports in Brief: John Tortorella Rips Into a Reporter, Calling His Question Stupid
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Vegas Golden Knights last night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The series was tied 2-2 heading into last night's game… and it's safe to say this series has been a real treat to watch since it began.

Last night was no different.

In the first period, both teams treated us to some very fast-paced play. And it was the Golden Knights who capitalized first, thanks to a magnificent pass from Jack Eichel that allowed Pavel Dorofeyev to open the scoring:

But the Hurricanes didn't let that get to them, even after giving up the first goal.

Team captain Jordan Staal tied the game a few minutes later with a truly perfect deflection. After 20 minutes of play, the score was tied 1-1:

It's worth noting that Staal became the first player since 1956 to score at least one goal in each of the first five games of the Stanley Cup Final. That's quite an achievement!

And clearly, the captain's effort motivated the Hurricanes players… who scored two back-to-back goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead in the game.

The team has Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho to thank: 

Did you think the Hurricanes were done making life difficult for the Golden Knights?

Think again.

Svechnikov beat Carter Hart (again) midway through the third period to give his team a three-goal lead. And at that point in the game, we all thought the same thing: it's starting to look like it's too late for the Knights…

Pavel Dorofeyev scored with just over six minutes left, but the Canes held on and ultimately won 4-2.

The team is now just one win away from lifting the Stanley Cup, with the next game set to be played in Vegas.

In all this, let's highlight Brandon Bussi's performance… who stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced in the game. He was solid in net, and there's no doubt in my mind: he'll be in goal for the Canes on Sunday for Game 6 of the series… 


Overtime

Carter Hart had another tough game. In fact, he made NHL history for all the wrong reasons… by becoming the first goaltender in National Hockey League history to allow at least four goals in the first five games of a Stanley Cup Final.

Not good, Carter… 

Will this prompt John Tortorella to change his goalie for the next game?

Um… let's just say Torts didn't like that question after the game last night:

That's the dumbest question I've ever heard. – John Tortorella

Yeah… He straight-up told the reporter his question was stupid! 

The Golden Knights' coach (who has a colorful personality) was clearly in top form during his press conference… because he also said he's going to leave the laundry he brought to Carolina because he knows his team will be back at the Hurricanes' home arena for Game #7.

It takes some nerve to say that. But coming from Torts… should we really be surprised? Hehe. 

Oh, and finally…

Here are last night's top scorers:

(Credit: Screenshot / NHL.com)
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