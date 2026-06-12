RUMOR | Nico Hischier may be heading to the Canadiens

Among the names being mentioned as a potential second-line center for the Canadiens is Nico Hischier.

The Devils' center, who is a true top-6 center and could complement Nick Suzuki at the top of the team's center hierarchy, isn't the biggest, but he's talented.

Bringing him to Montreal would improve the team, given his talent.

We know the situation is as follows: the Devils' new GM will try to reach an agreement with his captain, who is one year away from unrestricted free agency. And if he can't, a trade could be on the table.

And if he is traded, it will surely be with a new long-term contract in hand.

But now Kevin Weekes, who is well-connected in the NHL, has tweeted that (even though nothing is imminent) the rumor is that Hischier could sign a new deal in New Jersey.

We're talking about a mid-term deal between $11M and $13M per season.

Although talks are ongoing, my speculation is that C Hischier and @NJDevils will land on a medium-term contract extension somewhere between

$11M–$13M … #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/UgX43i5Cjj — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 11, 2026

What this means, if it comes to fruition, is that the center would inevitably be off the trade market. And Kent Hughes would have to look elsewhere to find a center.

Keep in mind, though, that this could change quickly.

At 27, Hischier can afford to sign a big contract for a few seasons before becoming a free agent in his early 30s and cashing in again based on his last major career contract.

Let's see if that's what he does… and, more importantly, if he does it with the Devils.

In brief

– The Dodgers are holding their breath.

– Must-read.

An NHL scout is even questioning his relevance: https://t.co/1sE4QGdcpX — Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 12, 2026

– The Hurricanes are on a roll.