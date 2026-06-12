No disciplinary action by the NFL against Stefon Diggs

The NFL has officially decided not to impose any disciplinary action on Stefon Diggs following a thorough review of the case regarding his personal conduct.

After analysis, the league concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish a violation of its conduct policy.

In a statement, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed that the organization had informed the player of its decision. According to him, the investigation did not support any violation of the league's internal rules. This conclusion brings an end to several weeks of uncertainty surrounding the star wide receiver.

This decision comes shortly after Diggs was acquitted in a separate legal case. He faced assault charges involving his former personal chef during an incident that occurred in December at his Massachusetts home. After a speedy trial, a jury returned a not-guilty verdict, dismissing all charges in less than two hours of deliberation.

Diggs, who played for the New England Patriots last season, played a key role in the team's run to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Seattle. Released in March, he is currently a free agent on the NFL market.

A career marked by changes and elite performances

On the field, Stefon Diggs remains one of the most productive wide receivers of his generation. In his last season, he led his team with 85 receptions, 1,013 yards, and four touchdowns, becoming quarterback Drake Maye's primary target.

Since his NFL debut in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs has enjoyed a remarkable rise, going from a fifth-round pick to a No. 1 receiver. He was then traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he had an All-Pro season, before continuing his career with the Texans in 2024 and then the Patriots.

Despite off-field controversies, the NFL's decision confirms that Diggs will not face any suspension at this time, leaving his athletic future entirely open as the upcoming season approaches.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.