MLB in Brief: The Garrett Crochet Case | The Importance of Max Scherzer

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: The Garrett Crochet Case | The Importance of Max Scherzer
Credit: MLB

The Garrett Crochet situation remains unclear

He clarified that his shoulder is the part of his body that is taking the longest to heal. He expects to start throwing again soon.

Adolis Garcia injured

He is on the 60-day injured list due to a tear in his right latissimus dorsi.

Brayan Bello will pitch on Saturday

It will be his first game of the season in Triple-A.

Francisco Lindor is making progress

He will play two innings in a simulated game.

Craig Breslow, on his way out?

Possibly.

The Importance of Max Scherzer

In the locker room, he changes the culture.

Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup

He has knee pain.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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