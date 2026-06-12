MLB in Brief: The Garrett Crochet Case | The Importance of Max Scherzer

The Garrett Crochet situation remains unclear

He clarified that his shoulder is the part of his body that is taking the longest to heal. He expects to start throwing again soon.

Garrett Crochet clarified to reporters that his comments were actually about his shoulder taking longer than expected. Crochet said he's getting close to throwing, but doesn't think he'll be back before the All-Star break. https://t.co/RPHAut0jH5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 12, 2026

Adolis Garcia injured

He is on the 60-day injured list due to a tear in his right latissimus dorsi.

News: Adolis García is heading to the 60-day IL with a right lat tear; the Phillies have called up OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. https://t.co/6FFUzOCKFK — Charlotte Varnes (@charlottevarnes) June 12, 2026

Brayan Bello will pitch on Saturday

It will be his first game of the season in Triple-A.

Brayan Bello's WooSox debut: Saturday night at 6:45 pm in Rochester. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 12, 2026

Francisco Lindor is making progress

He will play two innings in a simulated game.

Francisco Lindor will reportedly play in a two-inning simulated game on Friday as he draws closer to a return https://t.co/1huLyyDif1 pic.twitter.com/mPcEFv4vjs — SNY (@SNYtv) June 12, 2026

Craig Breslow, on his way out?

Possibly.

.@Sean_McAdam thinks it's “nearly impossible” to imagine Craig Breslow keeping his job past 2026. “And so Breslow remains on the job, for now. If that's still the case on the final weekend of September, it will be a tremendous upset. It's nearly impossible to imagine Breslow… pic.twitter.com/a3xz4upGiM — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 12, 2026

The Importance of Max Scherzer

In the locker room, he changes the culture.

“He's not afraid to come back into the clubhouse after a sloppy game, kick over a chair, and say ‘that wasn't good enough.'” The Blue Jays brought back Max Scherzer for more than just his pitching, says @MitchBannon. pic.twitter.com/Mq9Kcg47Gb — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) June 11, 2026

Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup

He has knee pain.

Shohei Ohtani out of Dodgers lineup after knee inflammation injury https://t.co/lqOUlrc5XU pic.twitter.com/JThpHfuMGM — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 12, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.