MLB in Brief: The Garrett Crochet Case | The Importance of Max Scherzer
The Garrett Crochet situation remains unclear
He clarified that his shoulder is the part of his body that is taking the longest to heal. He expects to start throwing again soon.
Adolis Garcia injured
He is on the 60-day injured list due to a tear in his right latissimus dorsi.
Brayan Bello will pitch on Saturday
It will be his first game of the season in Triple-A.
Francisco Lindor is making progress
He will play two innings in a simulated game.
Craig Breslow, on his way out?
Possibly.
The Importance of Max Scherzer
In the locker room, he changes the culture.
Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup
He has knee pain.
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