Jonathon Cooper arrested again for an alleged violation of a protective order

Jonathon Cooper, a linebacker for the Denver Broncos, was arrested Thursday night on several charges, including violating a previously issued restraining order against him.

This is the player's second arrest this month, following earlier charges that included a criminal count.

According to court documents, Cooper now faces new charges, including harassment by repeated calls and violation of a protective order. The order had been issued in favor of his girlfriend following his arrest on June 4 in Parker, Colorado, which led to the addition of serious charges, including second-degree assault by strangulation.

The arrest affidavit states that on Thursday, Cooper allegedly sent 20 messages and made two unanswered calls before going to his partner's apartment. Police said he left the scene when the woman called 911. At his home, Cooper reportedly claimed he had not been served with the protection order.

During his court appearance Friday morning in Douglas County Court, he was set to be released on personal bond, subject to a strict protective order prohibiting any contact and requiring court approval for any travel outside of Colorado. The Broncos expressed their disappointment over the arrest and are continuing to monitor the situation. The NFL is also monitoring the case under its personal conduct policy.

A career on hold and serious legal consequences

Cooper, 28, initially pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges. He faces multiple counts, including criminal assault and third-degree assault. Hearings are scheduled for July 6 and 14, while his trial for the first arrest is set to begin on July 22.

Cooper, a seventh-round pick in 2021, signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension in 2024. Despite his standout performance in 2025, with eight sacks and a franchise record, his athletic future is now uncertain. On Instagram, he posted an apology, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation and the importance of his responsibilities to his family and community.

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