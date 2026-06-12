Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes named to the NHL All-Rookie Team

Great news for Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes.

The National Hockey League announced today that the two forwards have been named to the NHL All-Rookie Team for the 2025-2026 season.

Congratulations to both of them… they truly deserve their spots on the team.

Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes have been named to the NHL All-Rookie Team for the 2025-26 season! Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes have been named to the NHL All-Rookie Team for the 2025-26 season!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/zkTWxTGt5Z — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 12, 2026

Demidov stood out with 62 points (19 goals) in 82 games with the Habs this season.

He led all rookies in points, assists, and power-play points (20)—which is no small feat. He was edged out at the finish line by Matthew Schaefer for the Calder Trophy, but he had a rookie season worthy of a player who could have been named the NHL's Rookie of the Year.

He impressed with his highlights, and we're likely to see plenty more of them in the coming years in Montreal:

IVAN DEMIDOV, WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/tpm0Pthvoq — NHL (@NHL) March 25, 2026

Dobes, meanwhile, played in 43 games with the Canadiens this season.

And his stats were excellent:

A record of 29-10-4

A 2.78 goals-against average

A save percentage of .901

1st among rookie goalies in wins

Dobeš was even more impressive in the playoffs, but without him during the regular season… maybe the Canadiens wouldn't have even made the playoffs. And just like Demidov, he also had a great first season in the National Hockey League.

Jakub Dobeš makes a HUGE save for the Habs! pic.twitter.com/HUuktjRE3E — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 15, 2026

Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks), Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues), Alexander Nikishin (Carolina Hurricanes), and Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders) are among the other players named to the NHL All-Rookie Team for the 2025-2026 season.

Congratulations to the guys, but especially to the two Montreal Canadiens players. It proves once again just how well the Habs are in good hands…

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

The NHL held an owners meeting this week, more of an update session from what I understand. The Canadian TV rights negotiations were among the topics discussed. Deals continued to be negotiated/finalized on both the English and French sides. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 12, 2026

– I agree.

“I've never seen a Final better than this one” —@PKSubban1 on the Stanley Cup Final (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/CdMrWB8waR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2026

– Not bad.

Everyone with 8+ points in this Cup Final: • Mitch

Marner• Nikolaj Ehlers Are these the two Conn Smythe favorites? pic.twitter.com/mF3QE5JHgi — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) June 12, 2026

– I like that.