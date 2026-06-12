Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes named to the NHL All-Rookie Team

Marc-Olivier Cook
Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes named to the NHL All-Rookie Team
Credit: Tout sourit à Ivan Demidov ces jours-ci.

Great news for Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes.

The National Hockey League announced today that the two forwards have been named to the NHL All-Rookie Team for the 2025-2026 season.

Congratulations to both of them… they truly deserve their spots on the team.

Demidov stood out with 62 points (19 goals) in 82 games with the Habs this season.

He led all rookies in points, assists, and power-play points (20)—which is no small feat. He was edged out at the finish line by Matthew Schaefer for the Calder Trophy, but he had a rookie season worthy of a player who could have been named the NHL's Rookie of the Year.

He impressed with his highlights, and we're likely to see plenty more of them in the coming years in Montreal: 

Dobes, meanwhile, played in 43 games with the Canadiens this season.

And his stats were excellent:

  • A record of 29-10-4
  • A 2.78 goals-against average
  • A save percentage of .901
  • 1st among rookie goalies in wins

Dobeš was even more impressive in the playoffs, but without him during the regular season… maybe the Canadiens wouldn't have even made the playoffs. And just like Demidov, he also had a great first season in the National Hockey League.

Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks), Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues), Alexander Nikishin (Carolina Hurricanes), and Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders) are among the other players named to the NHL All-Rookie Team for the 2025-2026 season.

Congratulations to the guys, but especially to the two Montreal Canadiens players. It proves once again just how well the Habs are in good hands…


In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

– I agree.

– Not bad.

– I like that.

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