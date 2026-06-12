It’s now official for Kevin Mital ahead of the game against the Alouettes

Quebec-born wide receiver Kevin Mital will continue his career in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts.

The organization confirmed on Thursday that it had signed a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2027 season, underscoring the key role he plays in the club's long-term plans.

At 27 years old, Mital has established himself as one of the most productive Canadian players in the CFL since his arrival in Toronto, having been selected fifth overall in the 2024 draft. A native of Saint-Hubert, he truly blossomed during his second professional season, becoming a cornerstone of the Argonauts' offense.

During that standout campaign, the receiver tallied 102 receptions for 886 yards and four touchdowns in 18 games. These performances earned him a nomination for his team's Most Outstanding Canadian Player award, a recognition that attests to his growing impact in the league.

Mital also made franchise history by becoming only the fifth Argonauts player to reach the 100-reception mark in a single season. Most notably, he became the first Canadian player in the organization to achieve such a feat, solidifying his status among the CFL's top domestic receivers.

A clear goal: bringing the Grey Cup back to Toronto

In an official statement, Kevin Mital expressed his joy at continuing his journey in Toronto, highlighting his attachment to the city, his teammates, and the organization. He also reaffirmed his ambition to bring the Grey Cup back to Toronto, a goal that motivates both players and fans alike.

Before turning pro, Mital had distinguished himself with the Laval University Rouge et Or, where he won the prestigious Hec Crighton Trophy. In his CFL career, he has now tallied 120 receptions, 1,087 yards, and four touchdowns in 30 games.

This contract extension not only confirms the Argonauts' confidence in their Quebec-born receiver but also underscores his central role in the team's future success.

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