The CH wanted a goalie at the trade deadline, and we know what that would have cost

Let's go back to the days leading up to the trade deadline.

Jacob Fowler was in Laval. Samuel Montembeault had lost his way. Jakub Dobes wasn't exactly Martin St-Louis's go-to guy at the time.

In short, there was uncertainty.

Naturally, people were wondering if the Canadiens would dip their toes into the goaltending market. Rumors to that effect were circulating.

As it turned out, Kent Hughes ultimately chose to put his faith in Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler.

And now we have a better idea of what that would have cost. Pierre LeBrun, in an article about the Hurricanes (who were also looking for a goaltender), said that the Panthers were asking for a first-round pick for Sergei Bobrovsky.

One might assume the Blues were asking for more for Jordan Binnington, who earns less per year, wasn't a rental, was having a better season, had just won an Olympic medal, and wasn't forced to leave.

NEW for @TheAthletic

: The Carolina Hurricanes are two wins away from proving they made the right call in not upgrading in goal at the trade deadline.

But they're testing the limits of that decision in this Stanley Cup Final. My column, free to read https://t.co/kwV9oeevwO — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 10, 2026

It's a good thing the Habs didn't pay for that, in the end.

Would the Canadiens have gone further with a goalie like Bob in net? It's a fair question. But we'll never know for sure.

But the 2026 playoffs allowed Jakub Dobes (who had experienced ups and downs during the season) to really take off and gain incredible experience.

And now, the first-round pick that wasn't traded to the Panthers or the Blues, for example, could be used to acquire a player at a position where the Habs have a greater need. #SecondCenter

in a nutshell

– Ouch.

His 3,500th strikeout was the only bright spot in his outing yesterday. https://t.co/LQhYLYb5HQ https://t.co/ffBnduyM1K — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 11, 2026

– It would have been an… incredible parade.

Well, good thing there wasn't a Stanley Cup parade on Saint-Catherine Street this summer pic.twitter.com/J64lH7C276 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 10, 2026

– Nice!