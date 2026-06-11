Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 11

As a sign that the 2026 Major League Baseball season is fast approaching, we're already less than two months away from the trade deadline, and things are going to heat up in the coming weeks.

So without further ado, here is the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Atlanta Braves (1)

2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (2)

3 – Milwaukee Brewers (3)

4 – New York Yankees (4)

5 – Cleveland Guardians (6)

6 – Tampa Bay Rays (5)

7 – Seattle Mariners (7)

8 – Philadelphia Phillies (8)

9 – Pittsburgh Pirates (10)

10 – St. Louis Cardinals (14)

11 – Chicago White Sox (12)

12 – Chicago Cubs (13)

13 – Texas Rangers (18)

14 – Arizona Diamondbacks (11)

15 – Toronto Blue Jays (16)

16 – Washington Nationals (15)

17 – San Diego Padres (9)

18 – Baltimore Orioles (20)

19 – Miami Marlins (25)

20 – Sacramento Athletics (19)

21 – New York Mets (21)

22 – Cincinnati Reds (17)

23 – Houston Astros (22)

24 – Boston Red Sox (24)

It could be different by the end of the season, though. https://t.co/lwbbSryxSN https://t.co/bB7mDivM85 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 9, 2026

25 – Minnesota Twins (23)

26 – Detroit Tigers (28)

27 – Kansas City Royals (26)

28 – San Francisco Giants (29)

29 – Colorado Rockies (30)

30 – Los Angeles Angels (27)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.