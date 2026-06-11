NFL: Henry Ruggs will not be released

Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee is facing very serious charges in Tennessee.

The former first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2016 has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his partner, Gabriela Carvalho Perpétuo.

The indictment was filed by a grand jury in Hamilton County, Tennessee. According to authorities, this case could even be eligible for the death penalty, although no final decision has yet been made regarding a potential request for the death penalty.

A scene deemed particularly violent

Investigators describe an extremely disturbing scene discovered during their response in February 2025. According to the testimony of Detective Brian Lockhart of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, blood was found in several rooms of the residence, including on the walls, stairs, floors, and railings.

Authorities also reported discovering various broken objects as well as cleaning supplies, including wipes containing bleach and products possibly used to clean up certain traces.

It was Lee himself who contacted emergency services, claiming he had found his partner unconscious and suggesting she might have fallen in the shower.

However, the autopsy results led investigators to a completely different hypothesis. The forensic report concludes that the victim died as a result of severe trauma caused by violent impacts.

Authorities maintain that the injuries observed were inconsistent with a simple accidental fall. This conclusion played a major role in the grand jury's decision to file a first-degree murder charge against the former NFL player.

The case sent shockwaves through the world of American football. After a standout college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Lee was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Jets.

During his professional career, he also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. His last NFL game, however, was in the 2020 season.

According to court documents, Lee was already on probation for other criminal charges at the time of his arrest. Prosecutors highlighted this prior record during preliminary proceedings.

Still being held without the possibility of bail, the former player is now awaiting further legal proceedings in the Hamilton County Criminal Court.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.