MLB in Brief: Tarik Skubal to Pitch on Saturday | Émilien Pitre in Double-A

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Tarik Skubal to Pitch on Saturday | Émilien Pitre in Double-A
Credit: AP Photo / Abbie Parr

Tarik Skubal will pitch on Saturday

Good news in Detroit.

Ernie Clement praised

Davis Schneider believes he should be the starter in the All-Star Game.

Trade Seiya Suzuki?

The Cubs need to consider it.

Quebec native Émilien Pitre in AA

The Rays prospect is moving up the ranks.

Great story

It's really great to see Trey Mancini back in baseball.

Jeff Hoffman isn't going anywhere

His pitching coach stood up for him. He couldn't say otherwise, though.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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