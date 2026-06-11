MLB in Brief: Tarik Skubal to Pitch on Saturday | Émilien Pitre in Double-A

Tarik Skubal will pitch on Saturday

Good news in Detroit.

Tarik Skubal will start on Saturday, A.J. Hinch announced. pic.twitter.com/J2IK9kgBK8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 11, 2026

Ernie Clement praised

Davis Schneider believes he should be the starter in the All-Star Game.

“He's the front-runner… He should be starting out there.” Davis Schneider joins @BlakeMurphyODC to share his support for Ernie Clement's All-Star candidacy. LIVE

https://t.co/SqK7M99Bz7 & SN360

https://t.co/tEtiRUX67X pic.twitter.com/swCL5F6sSX — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 11, 2026

Trade Seiya Suzuki?

The Cubs need to consider it.

Should the Cubs explore trading Seiya Suzuki? “They're a team that probably will look to shake it up,” says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/anZvBvKIcO — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 11, 2026

Quebec native Émilien Pitre in AA

The Rays prospect is moving up the ranks.

The Tampa Bay Rays are promoting INF Émilien Pitre to Montgomery (Double-A). Pitre had a .297 batting average with 14 extra-base hits and 36 RBI for the Bowling Green Hot Rods.#RaysUp — Chase Ford (@_chaseford) June 10, 2026

Great story

It's really great to see Trey Mancini back in baseball.

In his return to the majors with the Angels, Trey Mancini writes another comeback story. https://t.co/qudXbJI2bL — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 11, 2026

Jeff Hoffman isn't going anywhere

His pitching coach stood up for him. He couldn't say otherwise, though.

“[Jeff Hoffman's] not going anywhere. He's part of this bullpen, and he needs to be a big part for us to have success.” Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker talks with @SNJeffBlair and Kevin Barker about the team's plan to get Hoffman back on track. pic.twitter.com/nm2bDe547x — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 10, 2026

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