Max Scherzer is expected to lose his spot in the rotation

Last night, on the Passion MLB podcast, Sébastien Berrouard and I discussed the topic of injuries on the Blue Jays.

We invite you to listen to the podcast, by the way.

@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard The Blue Jays' injured players, the Red Sox's struggles, the Aaron Judge situation, the Mike Trout situation, and Olympic Stadium are on the menu https://t.co/ZNWl6GtO67 — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) June 11, 2026

Several pitchers have been cut in recent days (Yariel Rodriguez, Adam Macko, and Connor Seabold) to make room for Tommy Nance, Dylan Cease, and Max Scherzer. But it's not over yet.

Yimi Garcia and Shane Bieber, likely next week, will be back—if all goes well. Bieber will pitch in Buffalo today.

Not only will two more pitchers be cut, but John Schneider will have decisions to make regarding his rotation. Will he go with six guys? If so, that will make for a tight rotation.

Since we wrapped up yesterday's podcast recording, we've seen just how far from his best Max Scherzer has been since returning to action. Aside from his 3,500th career strikeout, there's nothing positive to take away from his outing, in which he allowed five earned runs over 3.1 innings.

Max Scherzer joins the 3,500 strikeout club! He becomes the 11th pitcher in MLB history to do so, and strikes out his former teammate Kyle Schwarber to do it pic.twitter.com/5B4a7NxOGW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 10, 2026

Because his season is going poorly (whether he's healthy or not, he seems to have run out of gas), one wonders if a return to the injured list might be a solution.

You don't DFA a legend like him easily. That's why the (phantom) injured list is an idea that's gaining traction.

John Schneider, however, said after the game that MadMax was healthy and deserved the chance to prove himself.

The manager said he didn't want to make a knee-jerk decision. He also said that Scherzer deserves the chance to find consistency.

John Schneider wants to avoid “knee-jerk reactions” after Max Scherzer's first start back: “You want to try to see what it looks like when he gets some consistent work and evaluate it then. I think he's earned that.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 11, 2026

We agree that things can change quickly, especially if the performances aren't there. We also agree that Schneider isn't the type to put his players on the spot in front of the media.

Let's just say that Bieber's potential return—which could see him take Scherzer's spot in the rotation if needed—is going to put pressure on the future Hall of Famer in the coming days.

PMLB

The ball is in Las Vegas.

The A's have 15 homers in the last three games, tying June 25, 27, 28, 1996 for most in a 3-game span in franchise history https://t.co/Ea0ic66MRg — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 11, 2026

Ouch.

Brandon Nimmo drills a line drive off former Mets teammate Seth Lugo's head in a scary scene https://t.co/vhKxdiAu5W pic.twitter.com/rhjxjEx7i6 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 11, 2026

Huge win for the Pirates against the Dodgers.

Win of the year for the Buccos In front of an awesome Wednesday night crowd at PNC Park https://t.co/BQWt7hpJNo — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 11, 2026

Wow.

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