Dustin Pedroia refuses to play for the Red Sox

Today, Sam Kennedy, the president of the Red Sox, appeared on Boston radio (WEEI). And let's just say he had a lot to say.

There are several key takeaways from his public appearance.

1. Not surprisingly, he doesn't like what he's seeing right now. However, he isn't placing the blame on Craig Breslow, who is working hard to turn things around.

Right now, the Red Sox have no intention of firing him since everyone is to blame. At least that's what was said publicly. #KissOfDeath?

2. Several adjectives have been used to describe the Red Sox's season, including “embarrassing” for the people of Boston.

If nothing changes by the trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox may be forced to join the ranks of the sellers.

On WEEI this morning, Sam Kennedy called the Red Sox season 'embarrassing' and discussed the need to ‘reassess' ahead of the trade deadline, yet still said Craig Breslow's job is safe and that issue ‘is not on the table.' More:https://t.co/6HZ1ySZfZg — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 11, 2026

3. Kennedy also mentioned that the Red Sox were trying to convince Dustin Pedroia to work for the club in a front-office role. That said, the former player isn't interested.

I don't know if he's happy to see the Sox bring this up. But in any case, it's easy to see why he doesn't want to be the next Jason Varitek right now.

Gee, I wonder if it's because of how Jason Varitek was treated. If you can disrespect and dispose of a franchise icon like Tek, then any one of his former teammates is going to tell this organization to fuck off. They don't want to be used as human PR shields. https://t.co/cYVn5qn32E — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 11, 2026

These three factors are the main ones for an executive who isn't happy. But in reality, there has always been a scenario where Boston had a bad season.

And the other teams know this very well.

Rival evaluators are slamming the Red Sox offense in @alexspeier's new piece: “I can't believe they are content going with so many [Triple-A] players — utility infielders — at the bottom of the lineup.” “Lot of guys on the team who fit the model but are role players who are… pic.twitter.com/5fq3Ff65ga — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 10, 2026

Obviously, injuries have derailed the club's season in part. But poor asset management is also at the heart of the club's dismal season.

The money isn't on the field. That doesn't help, does it?

31%

10%

7%

2.5% 49.5% of their guaranteed money is inactive as of this writing. — Red Sox Payroll (@redsoxpayroll) June 9, 2026

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