Dustin Pedroia refuses to play for the Red Sox
Today, Sam Kennedy, the president of the Red Sox, appeared on Boston radio (WEEI). And let's just say he had a lot to say.
There are several key takeaways from his public appearance.
1. Not surprisingly, he doesn't like what he's seeing right now. However, he isn't placing the blame on Craig Breslow, who is working hard to turn things around.
Right now, the Red Sox have no intention of firing him since everyone is to blame. At least that's what was said publicly. #KissOfDeath?
2. Several adjectives have been used to describe the Red Sox's season, including “embarrassing” for the people of Boston.
If nothing changes by the trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox may be forced to join the ranks of the sellers.
3. Kennedy also mentioned that the Red Sox were trying to convince Dustin Pedroia to work for the club in a front-office role. That said, the former player isn't interested.
I don't know if he's happy to see the Sox bring this up. But in any case, it's easy to see why he doesn't want to be the next Jason Varitek right now.
These three factors are the main ones for an executive who isn't happy. But in reality, there has always been a scenario where Boston had a bad season.
And the other teams know this very well.
Obviously, injuries have derailed the club's season in part. But poor asset management is also at the heart of the club's dismal season.
The money isn't on the field. That doesn't help, does it?
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