Darnell Nurse requests a trade

Last week, Dylan Larkin asked the Red Wings to trade him.

And today, another big-name NHL player is following suit.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Darnell Nurse has requested a trade from Edmonton. The defenseman feels it's time for him to move on to the next stage of his career after playing every NHL game of his career in an Oilers uniform.

Reporting w/@SportsnetSpec Darnell Nurse asks for a trade, agrees it's time for a fresh starthttps://t.co/86Rep6aske — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 11, 2026

According to Friedman, Nurse reportedly gave the Oilers a list of three to five teams to which he would like to be traded.

But we know that what could complicate matters is the defenseman's contract. Nurse earns an annual salary of $9.25 million, and his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2029–2030 season…

That's a lot of money for a guy who averages around 30 points a year and has weaknesses in his defensive play…

The Oilers will most likely have to absorb part of his salary to send him elsewhere, but there may still be teams interested in his services.

Even if he isn't the best defensive player, Nurse still has a certain reputation… and the Oilers could find a partner to dance with, given that Nurse has experience in the National Hockey League.

For a team looking to add a veteran to its blue line, this could be a viable option… even if it might be costly on the team's books.

That's why, however, we can expect to see a three-team trade involving Nurse. It could make things easier for the Oilers… and it could make things easier for the team that acquires Nurse in the trade.

To be continued, then. But let's not go around thinking the Oilers are going to get the moon for their defenseman either…

In a nutshell

– Good question.

Who will win the Conn Smythe? pic.twitter.com/W7AJHdefr5 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 11, 2026

– Note:

Back to practice this morning for the #CFMTL. 1. The players learned this morning upon arriving at the Nutrilait Centre that Philippe Eullaffroy would remain in his position (at least) until the end of the year as interim head coach. I get the impression that the… pic.twitter.com/SysmykQ5mR — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 11, 2026

– Yeah.

The club president was clear: the season has been a disaster. https://t.co/lUOu77RG9h https://t.co/U1iezFEO74 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 11, 2026

– It's possible.