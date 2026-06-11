Brian Cashman should apologize to Aroldis Chapman before signing him

Aroldis Chapman is likely to be on the move by August 3. After all, the Red Sox aren't going anywhere, and he's a great player.

Chapman, who is making $13.3 million this year and has a potential option for 2027 based on innings pitched and his health, will be in high demand.

Since the player has no say in the matter, he'll simply have to report to whichever team secures his services.

I'm speaking in the future tense rather than the conditional because I believe, barring an injury, that seeing him leave Boston is practically inevitable at this point.

The Red Sox, who are poised to be sellers, will be able to send him wherever they want. And that includes the Bronx.

With teams that love to build crazy bullpens for the playoffs, no team should be left out of the running for a fiery closer.

But if he were to be traded to New York for a third stint in the Bronx, there would be a lot of unease.

After all, in 2022, Chapman “forgot” to report to a game ahead of the playoffs. His contract was expiring, and after a difficult year, the Yankees punished him by benching him for the postseason. He left the team in October and eventually signed elsewhere.

Why are we bringing this up again, based on a hypothetical scenario that's unlikely to happen given the ties between the Yankees and Chapman?

Because journalist Enrique Rojas (ESPN) asked Chapman about such a scenario. And his answer is worth its weight in gold.

Basically, he said that if the Yankees ever came after him, Brian Cashman would have to apologize first for what happened.

Otherwise, what, Aroldis? Are you going to do what you did in 2022 and walk away from the team… this time without getting paid for the rest of the year?

Where I agree with him is that if that were ever to happen, I believe both the player and the GM should apologize.

But don't hold your breath: it won't happen. Brian Cashman knows it would be too weird to go after him.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.