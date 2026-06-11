Brendan Gallagher: It’s not just the Canucks who have shown interest

Brendan Gallagher's days in Montreal are numbered.

His camp is pleased with how his situation is progressing, and he is expected to leave by the end of the summer.

And we know there are connections to be made between the veteran and the Vancouver Canucks because he's from there. His agent has even already had conversations with Canucks executives…

But according to Marco D'Amico (Sur le marché), the Canucks aren't the only ones who have shown interest in the player who has played every game of his career with the Montreal Canadiens.

Some teams are keeping a close eye on the situation… and that proves one thing: even though the veteran isn't the player he once was on the ice, some still see him as someone who can contribute in certain ways.

And that must please Kent Hughes.

It must please Kent Hughes because it could help him trade Gallagher more easily.

We all know what the problem is with the idea of trading him. His contract—which expires next summer—is massive at $6.5 million per season… especially for a guy who's slowing down quite noticeably.

But we also all know that on the flip side, acquiring a guy who gives it his all and cares deeply about his team's success can help a team looking to make some changes to its culture.

And that's why, in particular, we often hear about the Canucks… who aren't going anywhere and who need guys like Gally in the locker room to help the young players feel more comfortable.

The Gallagher situation is the hot topic right now with the Habs, and that won't change until the player is traded. But knowing that things are moving forward, it's likely that this will be resolved soon.

Which, in fact, would be great news for the player… and for the Canadiens.

In a nutshell

– It was a wild game!

Two goals and three red cards —the opening match of the World Cup, won by Mexico in front of their fans, was a wild one! pic.twitter.com/CdETwBZtSu — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) June 11, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Bruce Garrioch: Re Senators: The expectation is that Claude Giroux will sign a bonus-laden deal similar to the one he played on last season – Ottawa Citizen (6/10) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 11, 2026

– Yeah.

– News from MLB.