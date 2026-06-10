The Blue Jays unveil their American League championship ring

Normally, when a team wins the World Series, it unveils a stunning ring featuring various details that pay tribute to the playoff run that has just come to an end.

And every time such a ring is unveiled, it sparks a lot of talk. People judge the result, and some think it's over the top.

That said, the Toronto Blue Jays, who didn't win the World Series in 2025 (though they came close to beating the Dodgers), also unveiled a ring to commemorate their great 2025 season.

So, an American League championship ring was unveiled.

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting these rings to commemorate their 2025 AL Championship : @TheChampionsCo pic.twitter.com/55A9Hniru1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 10, 2026

We can all agree that the result is beautiful. It could easily be a World Series ring, given the quality of the details on the ring.

But the problem remains the same: fans didn't like seeing a team that lost in the World Series unveil a ring.

It's important to note, however, that this is standard practice in baseball. Teams that win their league are entitled to a ring, and the Blue Jays didn't just start this tradition on a whim.

The 2024 Yankees got theirs, for example.

Every year, this draws comments like “participation trophy” when the result is revealed. But it's the custom—just as champagne showers are common in September and October.

What do you think about that?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.