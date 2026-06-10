Pierre-Luc Dubois frustrated, Tony Marinaro in the mix, and two new head coaches

We're in for quite a NHL Finals series. “Spectacular” doesn't even begin to describe the first four games.

Now it's time for a best-of-three series that kicks off tomorrow night in Carolina.

However, not everyone is necessarily enjoying the show currently being put on by the Golden Knights and the Hurricanes. Pierre-Luc Dubois, a member of the Washington Capitals, makes no secret of it: he feels a bit of frustration seeing the Golden Knights just two wins away from lifting the Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights' presence is a bit of a thorn in Pierre-Luc Dubois' sidehttps://t.co/8vF4wLVYSZ — RDS (@RDSca) June 9, 2026



“Seeing the Knights in the finals with fewer wins than us is something else.”

– Pierre-Luc Dubois on 5 à 7 (RDS)

You can understand the Quebec forward; the Capitals finished the regular season with 43 wins, including 37 in regulation, while the Golden Knights managed only 39, including 30 in 60 minutes.

The East and West were unbalanced this year… and the playoff format has been the subject of much discussion for the past few months. Except that Gary Bettman has no plans to change anything in the short term.

Marinaro & Son

Tony Marinaro has started giving his son Anthony (Tony Jr.) the mic from time to time. Three weeks ago, Tony's son went viral with his segment on the Sabres' elimination and Martin Dieu-Louis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts)

Well, father and son announced last night that they'll be hosting a daily weekday show

in English during the World Cup:

Marinaro & Son. The show will air before the first matches of the day; so we can expect Tony and his son to recap the previous night's games while setting the stage for the day's matches.





Remember, the World Cup kicks off tomorrow in Mexico.



Two generations. One passion. The Marinaros are teaming up for a once-in-a-lifetime tournament! @marinaroandson – powered by Sick Media is a fast-paced daily World Cup show with @TonyMarinaro & Anthony breaking down the biggest stories, results, and matchups every day.#sick pic.twitter.com/6Le3OUUWt6 — Marinaro & Son – Powered by Sick Media (@marinaroandson) June 9, 2026

I'm convinced this new show will be a hit… even if Italy isn't participating in the tournament. Ouch!

It's worth noting that Mathias Brunet has also given his son Antoine a mic for some recent episodes of Mathias et le Serpent

. I'm going to have to have a talk with my son, too, hehe…

Two new head coaches in the ECHL

Things are buzzing in the ECHL. The Iowa Heartlanders have suspended operations, the Utah Grizzlies have moved to Trenton, and New Mexico has just secured a new franchise.

In short, there will be two new teams in 2026-27.

According to my sources, Zack Stortini, a former NHL player, will coach the New Mexico Goatheads, and Chuck Weber will take the reins of the Trenton Ironhawks. Weber was coaching the Heartlanders before they suspended operations.

EXCLUSIVE! There will be two new teams—and therefore two new head coaches—next fall in the ECHL: 1. The new franchise in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, named the New Mexico Goatheads. According to my sources, Zack Stortini will be the coach… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 10, 2026

No, I don't follow the ECHL on a daily basis, but I did break the news about the dissolution of the Newfoundland Growlers two years ago.

Sometimes, these kinds of scoops just end up in my inbox for no reason…