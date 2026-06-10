MLB in Brief: Russell Martin and the Expos | Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet

Russell Martin and the Expos

Tim Raines, Larry Walker, Delino DeShields, and Henry Rodriguez are among his favorite players who have played for the team.

Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet

Both are struggling right now.

In the next couple of days, Crochet is likely to undergo more testing to see if he can start throwing again. Really, no update on Roman Anthony. The team continues to wait for his hand to heal enough so he can make a swinging motion without discomfort in his wrist. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) June 10, 2026

Don Mattingly on John Schneider

He learned from him.

“John Schneider is a gambler; he took chances. I wanted to take some of that, because I'm more conservative.” Phillies manager Don Mattingly joins @SNJeffBlair and Kevin Barker to share what he learned from his time working alongside Schneider in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/PAdkRNITTI — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 9, 2026

Names to watch

The Blue Jays' AA club has several good left-handed hitters.

Johan Rojas undergoes surgery

The player, who is suspended for doping, will not return until 2027.

Johan Rojas suffered a UCL tear and will undergo surgery, the Phillies said. Rojas was eligible to return from suspension in a couple of weeks, but he is now sidelined for the rest of 2026. — Charlotte Varnes (@charlottevarnes) June 10, 2026

Aaron Judge's message

He reminded Spencer Jones that he was excellent when he was sent down to the minors.

After Spencer Jones was sent down for the first time, Aaron Judge pulled him aside privately — to remind him he has everything it takes to be a star for the Yankees. He carried that encouragement with him into his first career home run last night. Free to read: https://t.co/oRGLXxtqAk — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) June 10, 2026

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