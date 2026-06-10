MLB in Brief: Russell Martin and the Expos | Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Russell Martin and the Expos | Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet
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Russell Martin and the Expos

Tim Raines, Larry Walker, Delino DeShields, and Henry Rodriguez are among his favorite players who have played for the team.

Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet

Both are struggling right now.

Don Mattingly on John Schneider

He learned from him.

Names to watch

The Blue Jays' AA club has several good left-handed hitters.

Johan Rojas undergoes surgery

The player, who is suspended for doping, will not return until 2027.

Aaron Judge's message

He reminded Spencer Jones that he was excellent when he was sent down to the minors.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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