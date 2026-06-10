MLB in Brief: Russell Martin and the Expos | Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet
Russell Martin and the Expos
Tim Raines, Larry Walker, Delino DeShields, and Henry Rodriguez are among his favorite players who have played for the team.
Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet
Both are struggling right now.
Don Mattingly on John Schneider
He learned from him.
Names to watch
The Blue Jays' AA club has several good left-handed hitters.
Johan Rojas undergoes surgery
The player, who is suspended for doping, will not return until 2027.
Aaron Judge's message
He reminded Spencer Jones that he was excellent when he was sent down to the minors.
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