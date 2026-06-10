“Jakub Dobes loves it when his team gets a penalty”: his mental coach opens up

A few months ago, we told you about Pete Fry, Jakub Dobes's mental coach.

Basically, his job isn't to help the goalie with his technique, but rather to help him mentally prepare to face the challenges of being an NHL goalie in Montreal.

And now Tony Marinaro has decided to interview Fry on the Sick Podcast.

It's worth noting that Fry wasn't exactly worried when his client broke down in front of the media early in the season, after a game against New Jersey.

Because Dobes has high standards and laughed it off afterward, it didn't worry Fry too much.

Jakub Dobeš's mental coach @PeteFry_Mindset explains why he wasn't worried when the young goaltender broke down after a loss in New Jersey #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/zR8NktSjzj — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 10, 2026

In fact, this interview with Marinaro (which I encourage you to listen to in its entirety) offers a glimpse into the mind of Dobeš, who had an excellent season.

And you realize that the goalie wants to be the hero.

Why do I say that? Because according to Pete Fry, when the Habs players take a penalty, Dobes loves it. Why? Because he clearly believes in the principle that the best player on the penalty kill is the goalie.

He wants to make a difference and have the spotlight on him during a key moment.

Jakub Dobeš's mental coach @PeteFry_Mindset explains why he wasn't worried when the young goaltender broke down after a loss in New Jersey #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/zR8NktSjzj — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 10, 2026

overtime

Many goalies would get discouraged because this puts them in a precarious position. But Dobes, clearly, prefers to take the initiative and make sure he's in the right mindset.

Dobes, who will start the upcoming camp as the Canadiens' #1 goalie, is hungry on the ice. So that's good news for the Habs.