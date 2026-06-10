David Reinbacher could be the solution the CH has been looking for

When you look at Kent Hughes's list of priorities this summer, certain needs keep coming up.

The Habs need a third-line player and, above all, a right-handed defenseman.

Rumors are swirling, names are being tossed around, and many people expect the Canadiens to make a move in the coming weeks.

Yet, in all this talk, one important detail is often overlooked. The Habs already have a young right-handed defenseman whom they still consider a key piece of their future.

David Reinbacher.

According to reports by Anthony Martineau on TVA Sports, the Canadiens continue to believe strongly in his potential, and the Austrian defenseman will have a real chance to compete for a spot during the upcoming training camp.

Last March, David Reinbacher told me he was “100% convinced” he could be the right-handed defenseman the Habs have been searching for. I made a few calls today, and regardless of which acquisitions are made or not, the young man, who is IN TOP FORM… pic.twitter.com/XDauBrAoPW — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 10, 2026

This information is interesting because it contrasts with the usual narrative.

Since he was drafted in 2023, Reinbacher has been making headlines more for his injuries than for his play.

Whenever his name comes up in discussions, many point out that he was selected ahead of Matvei Michkov. Others outright question his potential due to the playing time he's missed.

With all the talk of his physical struggles, we almost forget why the Canadiens selected him fifth overall.

The defenseman has excellent speed, a solid build, and the ability to play significant minutes in any situation.

Right-handed defensemen with that profile are few and far between in the NHL. That's precisely why the Habs continue to bet on him despite the obstacles he's faced since arriving in North America.

Injuries have slowed his development in recent years, but he now seems to have turned the page.

According to Anthony Martineau, Reinbacher is in perfect health and is currently continuing his summer training in Switzerland in preparation for the upcoming training camp.

For the first time in a while, he can focus solely on his hockey rather than his rehabilitation. In his case, that's probably the best news possible.

Internally, the Habs don't seem to have lost confidence in David Reinbacher. Honestly, that's only natural.

There aren't many right-handed defensemen his age, with his size and potential, in the NHL.

If Reinbacher can be that solution for the Habs, it will solve a major problem.

In a nutshell

– Several stars at MSG.

A star-studded crowd is in attendance at MSG for Game 4 pic.twitter.com/koIFbgMqxw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2026

– A new contract for Maggie Flaherty.

La Victoire signs Maggie Flaherty to a new contract and places her on the protected listhttps://t.co/wC61rgckpB — RDS (@RDSca) June 11, 2026

– Alexander Zharovsky has arrived in Montreal.

EXCLUSIVE! Alexander Zharovsky arrived at Montreal-Trudeau Airport a few minutes ago. It will be interesting to see if he'll be skating at the CN Complex with Ivan Demidov, who has returned from Mexico, in the coming days. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/SyhIgXy5O6 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 10, 2026

– Wow.