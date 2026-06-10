2025–26 Season: Adam Engström Named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team

Adam Engström's progress is no longer going unnoticed.

The young Montreal Canadiens defenseman has been named to the American Hockey League's All-Rookie Team for the 2025–2026 season, an honor that confirms just how much his development has taken a leap forward in recent months.

And it's true that he had quite a season in '25-'26.

Engström racked up 34 points (10 goals) in just 45 games last season with the Laval Rocket. And his spot on the AHL's All-Rookie Team is well-deserved.

Who else was selected for the AHL All-Rookie Team? Here they are:

Sergei Murashov, goaltender (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins)

Carter Yakemchuk, defenseman (Belleville Senators)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, forward (Grand Rapids Griffins)

Konsta Helenius, forward (Rochester Americans)

Ilya Protas, forward (Hershey Bears)

This is obviously a great honor for the defenseman who is part of the Montreal Canadiens organization:

Adam Engström named to the AHL Top

Prospects Team

Details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ Adam Engström on the AHL Top Prospects Team

Details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ pic.twitter.com/vzO3rF6BC4 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) June 10, 2026

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What's particularly impressive about him is how quickly he adapted to the AHL's faster, more physical style of play.

Many European defensemen need time to find their footing on smaller North American rinks… but Engström seemed increasingly comfortable as the season progressed.

That said, his selection among the league's top prospects is also excellent news for the Montreal organization.

The Canadiens already have promising young defensemen (let's not forget David Reinbacher in the mix), and seeing Engström receive such recognition reinforces the idea that depth on the blue line could become a major strength for the team in the coming years.

Or… it could make it even easier for Kent Hughes to trade him as part of a package to land a big-name player this summer.

Because at just 21 years old, Adam Engström continues to turn heads.

And the more his development progresses, the more his name is likely to come up in discussions surrounding the future of the Montreal Canadiens… if he's still with the club next fall.

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

Well, good thing there wasn't a Stanley Cup parade on Saint-Catherine Street this summer pic.twitter.com/J64lH7C276 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 10, 2026

– To be continued.

Bruce Garrioch: The sense is that Nick Cousins' priority is to stay with the Senators, and both sides are hopeful they'll be able to get a deal across the finish line – Ottawa Citizen (6/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 10, 2026

– What's your take?