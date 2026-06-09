The Snake and Louis Morissette are buying a hockey team

For years, Simon “the Snake” Boisvert and Mathias Brunet have shared a strong bond. The two men have been collaborating on projects together to discuss hockey.

Their partnership has been established for a long time.

In recent years, they hosted a podcast on BPM Sports before making the move last year to KO Sports, Louis Morissette's podcast platform.

And now, the bonds between the three men have just grown stronger. Why? Because Louis Morissette and Simon Boisvert have just bought a hockey team: the Princeville Titan, in the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League.

On that team is Mathias Brunet's son, Antoine. Evan Courtois, Malik Houle, and Mathieu St-Onge were the team's top scorers in 2025-2026.

Good luck to Snake Boisvert, who is becoming a shareholder, governor, and president of hockey operations for the Princeville Titan in the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League.https://t.co/rPa8ttEGku — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) June 9, 2026

There are about twenty shareholders in the project.

According to an article by Ghislain Chauvette (La Nouvelle), Snake is fulfilling a childhood dream by taking control of a hockey team as president, governor, and president of hockey operations.

He will have decisions to make, particularly regarding his general manager and head coach. Will Dominic Boucher and Guillaume St-Denis keep their jobs?

We'll see.

Obviously, seeing Morissette and Boisvert strengthen their ties in this way suggests that the future of Mathias and the Snake at KO Sports is not in doubt.

The BPM Sports era is a thing of the past, and that's clearer than ever.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Reminder: there are reasons to be optimistic about the modernization of the Olympic Stadium. My post from yesterday on DLC https://t.co/JGEiYbERI8 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 9, 2026

– Really?

FC Supra has just informed us that from now on, BOTH training sessions leading up to a match will be closed to the public. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 9, 2026

– You can feel the fans' love.

My column on the annual Montreal Sports Celebrity Evening on Sunday turning into a farewell party for the Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, who was named Sports Personality of the Year #Habs: https://t.co/tWir9Jz8fg — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 9, 2026

– Wow.