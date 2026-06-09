MLB in Brief: Adam Macko in the AAA | Another Big Contract in Milwaukee

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Adam Macko in the AAA | Another Big Contract in Milwaukee
Credit: Sportsnet

Adam Macko in the AAA

He's making way for Dylan Cease. It's a shame—he was performing well.

Another big contract in Milwaukee

Prospect Luis Lara gets $31 million over seven years. He could end up with $79 million with bonuses.

It's starting

A's players with long-term contracts have started house hunting in Vegas.

Brendan Montgomery called up

The four prospects the White Sox acquired for Garrett Crochet have all reached the majors.

Kodai Senga injured

He will not be able to make his rehab start.

What to do with Aroldis Chapman?

He's likely to be traded.

But for now, Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña won't be.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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