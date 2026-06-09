MLB in Brief: Adam Macko in the AAA | Another Big Contract in Milwaukee

Adam Macko in the AAA

He's making way for Dylan Cease. It's a shame—he was performing well.

Dylan Cease is back up with the #BlueJays . LHP Adam Macko has been optioned to make room — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 9, 2026

Another big contract in Milwaukee

Prospect Luis Lara gets $31 million over seven years. He could end up with $79 million with bonuses.

This is the second long-term deal Milwaukee has signed this season with a player before his major league debut, following the eight-year, $50.75 million contract shortstop Cooper Pratt agreed to early in the season. Pratt remains at Triple-A, as will Lara for the time being. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 9, 2026

It's starting

A's players with long-term contracts have started house hunting in Vegas.

The A's players who have multi-year contracts have already begun house hunting in Vegas and believe it will be a prime destination for free agents, with stadium suites nearly sold out https://t.co/5OZAqvpIcX — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 9, 2026

Brendan Montgomery called up

The four prospects the White Sox acquired for Garrett Crochet have all reached the majors.

Pretty incredible that all 4 of the prospects the White Sox acquired for Garrett Crochet have already reached the majors https://t.co/5h7IPEMMvX — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) June 9, 2026

Kodai Senga injured

He will not be able to make his rehab start.

News from the Mets: Kodai Senga will not make his scheduled rehab start today due to ulnar nerve irritation (right upper arm). The team says it will provide more information when possible. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) June 9, 2026

What to do with Aroldis Chapman?

He's likely to be traded.

If the Red Sox sell at the 2026 trade deadline, All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman could bring back a haul of prospects. https://t.co/47tsuZmXm8 — masslivesports (@masslivesports) June 9, 2026

But for now, Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña won't be.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.