MLB in Brief: Adam Macko in the AAA | Another Big Contract in Milwaukee
Adam Macko in the AAA
He's making way for Dylan Cease. It's a shame—he was performing well.
Another big contract in Milwaukee
Prospect Luis Lara gets $31 million over seven years. He could end up with $79 million with bonuses.
It's starting
A's players with long-term contracts have started house hunting in Vegas.
Brendan Montgomery called up
The four prospects the White Sox acquired for Garrett Crochet have all reached the majors.
Kodai Senga injured
He will not be able to make his rehab start.
What to do with Aroldis Chapman?
He's likely to be traded.
But for now, Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña won't be.
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