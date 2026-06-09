Mathias Brunet expects to see Hage, Zharovsky, or the first-round pick traded

After a superb start to their playoff run, the Canadiens hit a wall against the Carolina Hurricanes. It was the ultimate sign that Montreal still needs to improve its roster if it hopes to go further.

To improve the team with established players as early as next season, they'll have to sacrifice prospects and draft picks.

That's what prompted Mathias Brunet to declare in the latest episode of his podcast Mathias et le Serpent that he expects Michael Hage or Alexander Zharovsky to be traded before the draft.

Mathias Brunet explained that he'd be shocked if it doesn't happen. What he means is that the Canadiens would include either Hage or Zharovsky along with this year's first-round pick in a major trade.

It's a steep price to pay, but Kent Hughes is no stranger to big trades leading up to the draft. We all remember the trades involving Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, and Noah Dobson.

The Canadiens' general manager has never been afraid to pay a high price to try to improve his team for both the present and the future.

What we also understand is that it's time for Kent Hughes to improve the Canadiens as much as possible as the window begins to open.

And we can forget about the minor prospects we don't want. No team will want a Joshua Roy or a Filip Mesar. You have to sacrifice big to get big—that's how it works.

Hage and Zharovsky are the Canadiens' most valuable prospects. That's why Mathias Brunet expects to see one of them (if not both) leave by the draft.

Now, we also have to ask what these assets could bring the Habs. Montreal needs to improve its top-6, especially at center. There's also a need on the right side of the defense.

Stay tuned leading up to the draft. Kent Hughes is certainly cooking up something, just like in recent years.

In a nutshell

– Could Ivan Demidov play center?

Should the #GoHabsGo consider switching Ivan Demidov to center? Pierre McGuire: “You put him at center, you're going to have decreased offensive output from that player” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/UtPzjUQfMg — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 9, 2026

– Ivan Demidov, a future Mitch Marner? [98.5 Sports]

– Several rumors and ideas for the Canadiens' potential future second-line center.

A new episode of #TellementHockey is available!

@GasconAlexandre @MLeclerc_Hockey and Alexandre Coupal On the menu:

Rumors? Here they are!

2⃣ A second-line center?

The Oilers looking for a coach Available on OHdio: https://t.co/XWt1IZd0aP

and on YouTube:… pic.twitter.com/j6hZXG7vJs — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) June 9, 2026

– The Blue Jays win on the final play of the game.