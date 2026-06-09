John Tortorella: “Everyone knows it. By the end of June, it’ll be over between Vegas and me.”

On March 29, the Golden Knights shocked the hockey world by firing Bruce Cassidy and replacing him with John Tortorella. This move has proven to be the right one, as Vegas is currently battling it out in the finals for its second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Since joining the Golden Knights, Tortorella has enjoyed great success, but it appears the initial plan was a short-term deal between the head coach and the Vegas organization.

At least that's what we gathered from an interview conducted by Sportsnet.

1 Someone asked!@FriedgeHNIC: “Will you be coaching next season?” Torts: “I haven't even thought about it…I'm so wrapped up in this. Everybody knows that I came on here and, at the end of June, I'm done, as far as Vegas is concerned. And Kelly and I made that agreement when we first talked.” pic.twitter.com/UWsmmhFFEA — VGKJoe (@TheVGKnights) June 9, 2026

“Everyone knows it. At the end of June, it'll be over between Vegas and me. That was the agreement between Kelly (McCrimmon) and me when we first talked.” – John Tortorella

There are two ways to look at this situation.

The first is that the two sides have reached a short-term agreement and that, win or lose, Vegas will have to find a new coach for next season.

The second is that this may have been the initial plan, but things could change. The Golden Knights and Tortorella weren't expecting anything more, but the relationship between the two sides is so strong that there would be no reason not to extend the deal.

If there's one thing that's clear from this interview, it's that Tortorella has no idea what the future holds for him.

He admits he's overwhelmed by events and will make a decision after the Golden Knights' playoff run. That's understandable. No one in Montreal would have wanted to see Martin St. Louis talk about his future with the team if the Canadiens were in the finals.

At 67, it might also be time for Tortorella to retire. It would be well-deserved for someone who has been coaching in the NHL for over 30 years.

We'll certainly have to wait until the summer for a definitive answer to this question, but it would be surprising to see the Golden Knights move on during the offseason.

The final decision will likely be John Tortorella's.

In a nutshell

– It's time for Kent Hughes to use his draft picks.

Canadiens Rebuild | “We're at the stage where we need to use our picks to improve” https://t.co/ByZKYpWiot — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 10, 2026

– The Mike Babcock situation continues to drag on.

Our updated story for @TheAthletic on the NHLPA and Mike Babcock here https://t.co/CPkd22BNmE — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 10, 2026

– The Alouettes will need to have better luck with injuries for the rest of the season.