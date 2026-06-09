Ivan Demidov: Richard Labbé thinks he’ll sign for less than Nick Suzuki

One of the key issues for the CH this summer will be Ivan Demidov's contract. The young Russian forward will be eligible to sign a contract extension starting July 1, and we know that Kent Hughes wants to sign him to a long-term deal.

Especially since Demidov has plenty of reasons to prefer signing this summer rather than letting the matter drag on.

The question is what that contract might look like. We know Demidov had a strong rookie season that will give his agent some leverage, but the kid doesn't seem to want to break the bank either.

However, it's still worth noting that Richard Labbé, who discussed the matter on BPM Sports, believes the Habs could walk away with a real steal. In fact, Labbé thinks Demidov could sign a contract similar to Juraj Slafkovský's, who signed for eight years and $7.6 million per year.

That would be an exceptional deal.

What will Ivan Demidov's contract look like? pic.twitter.com/3SnXrWqP7I — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 9, 2026

Labbé notes that even though the NHL's salary landscape is no longer the same as it was a few years ago and the Habs have agreed to larger contracts than Suzuki's, the pecking order among forwards hasn't changed yet. Patrik Laine earned $8.7 million per year over two seasons, but that contract wasn't offered to him by the Habs.

No forward has signed a bigger contract in Montreal than Nick Suzuki since the captain did so in 2021.

It's worth noting, however, that Lane Hutson, after a strong rookie season of his own, was able to sign an eight-year deal worth $8.85 million per year. In the eyes of many, Demidov's contract is more likely to resemble that one.

But if the Habs can sign Demidov for less than $8 million a year, the team would really, really be in the clear. Now it's up to Kent Hughes to work his magic.

In a nutshell

– Official: Brandon Bussi will be the starting goaltender tonight. Pyotr Kochetkov (not Frederik Andersen) will be his backup.

Kochetkov backing up. Andersen not dressed https://t.co/NTKKsvbCTd — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 9, 2026

– A new partnership for Noah Dobson.

X Land Rover Laval! We are proud to have Noah Dobson as a valued partner of Land Rover Laval. // We are proud to have Noah Dobson as a valued partner of Land Rover Laval. #landroverlaval #rangerover #rangeroverfullsize #canadiensmtl ♬ original sound – LandRoverLaval @landroverlaval NOAH DOBSONX Land Rover Laval! We are proud to have Noah Dobson as a valued partner of Land Rover Laval. // We are proud to have Noah Dobson as a valued partner of Land Rover Laval. #noahdobson

– Definitely.

Two days off that did him good, according to Seth Jarvis! pic.twitter.com/fedpQz25Ag — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 9, 2026

– Alex Tuch: Keep an eye on the Blackhawks.

Irfaan Gaffar: Re Alex Tuch: Which teams might make the most sense in that $10.6 million range? David Pagnotta: Chicago – Fourth Period (6/9) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 9, 2026

– He's having an incredible season.