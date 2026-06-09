Brendan Gallagher: “It’s extremely unlikely” that the Canucks will pay for him

Where will Brendan Gallagher end up? In the eyes of many, Vancouver is a logical destination for the veteran.

The team needs leadership, Gally grew up in the area, and he's a former teammate of Manny Malhotra, the team's new head coach. Oh, and we know the Canucks are interested, too.

That said, it's interesting to wonder what such a trade would look like structurally. Because we know that, according to some executives, the Habs could even get something in return for Gallagher's services.

Except that the Canucks, unlike other teams, are in a position where it makes less sense to trade assets for veterans. And Gallagher, in fact, fits that profile.

And Iain MacIntyre, who covers the Canucks, echoed this sentiment in an article for Sportsnet: he states that it would be “extremely unlikely” for Vancouver to pay anything to acquire Gally.

There are many reasons it would make sense for the Canucks to acquire Brendan Gallagher, but a trade is not guaranteed. (@imacSportsnet) https://t.co/6eOfoiRBXj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 9, 2026

MacIntyre suggests instead that the Canucks, in a deal for Gallagher, might try to offload one of their problem players to the Habs in return. And the name he mentions is Jake DeBrusk.

The forward is far from a bad player and still scores around 20 goals and 40 points per season… but he's still making $5.5 million a year for five years. And the Canucks, who are looking to rebuild, probably wouldn't say no to getting rid of that contract.

One has to wonder if the Habs would really benefit from considering such a trade. Because even if the club wants to do the right thing for Gally and accommodate him, taking on a $5.5 million-a-year contract through 2031 isn't exactly ideal.

It's more viable in an NHL where the salary cap is skyrocketing (and in a context where DeBrusk is still a quality role player)… but it's mainly the length that's not ideal. Let's see what Kent Hughes thinks about it.

In a nutshell

– Well deserved.

LANDY WINS THE MASTERTON Gabriel Landeskog has been named the 2025-26 winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy pic.twitter.com/KNFzvg3v5T — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 9, 2026

Gabriel Landeskog is the recipient of the Mark Messier Trophy! This honor is awarded to the player who demonstrates leadership both within his team and in the community to promote the growth of the sport. pic.twitter.com/6i8RbEVcHY — RDS (@RDSca) June 9, 2026

– Note:

Alessandro Biello is on the bench, despite the end of his suspension. It must be said that Oussama Boughanmi has been performing well since his return to the lineup. Bayiha in place of Bey or Kaboré. Will he seize the opportunity presented to him? https://t.co/HPwUSPJEXA — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 9, 2026

– What do you think?

For me, the Canadiens' priority on the defensive front is very clear: they need to find a partner for Mike Matheson. Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson were, both statistically and visually, the Canadiens' best pairing this season. From… pic.twitter.com/RItpLbd9v9 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 9, 2026

– Goaltenders to watch.

**Keep an eye **

According to sources, here are some tidbits for you fans; I'm told G Cossa could be on the move, with @utahmammoth

among the interested clubs. F Berard could also be on the move from @NYRangers

. G Skinner is among the options for @Senators

. #HockeyX

pic.twitter.com/TilGNbAprm — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 9, 2026

– Obviously.