“Are you sick?”: Here’s what some players are saying about the idea of playing in Montreal

Since HuGo and Martin St-Louis took over, there have been reports that the Canadiens are building a different culture.

We're hearing that the new environment within the Montreal organization could encourage players to come play in Montreal, especially since the team is likely to be successful in the coming years.

But is that really the case? Are players really that interested in the idea of coming to play for the Canadiens?

Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, who covers the Blue Jackets in Columbus, said it this morning on BPM Sports: players love coming to play in Montreal on the road, but… it's different from playing for the Canadiens all year long.

The players' favorite city is Montreal. But if you ask them if they want to play in Montreal, everyone says, “Are you crazy?” – Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre

The former NHL defenseman says it's become even more like that since COVID… but it's mainly the fact that the guys like to have a life outside the rink that matters.

And we know that in Montreal, players can't necessarily go out to do their grocery shopping without being recognized…

Of course, it always depends on the player, too.

Noah Dobson, for his part, agreed to be traded to the Canadiens because he wanted to play in Montreal. He thought it was the best path for the rest of his career because he saw that the Habs' core was talented.

But Dobson is from Canada, and that's important to remember. It might not necessarily be the same mindset for those coming from elsewhere… especially in the United States.

Does that explain, in particular, why the Habs aren't on Dylan Larkin's list? Does the Wings' captain know he'd get too much flak in Montreal if he were to play for the Canadiens, in Canada?

History will probably never tell.

But given what Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre said this morning… there are certainly some questions to be asked as well.

In a nutshell

– Note.

He briefly retreated to the locker room during Game 3. Details: https://t.co/dmTvNJttI6 pic.twitter.com/CkwezOba1q — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 9, 2026

– Well done.

Thirty-two student-athletes received scholarships from the Canadiens through the Aléo Foundation this year. Congrats! News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/forbpo8eDw — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 9, 2026

– Nice.

This guy was easily the coolest dad in the ballpark that day pic.twitter.com/30pcJz5Lku — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

– What would your answer be?