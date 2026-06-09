11 runs in an A’s game in Vegas

This week, the Sacramento Athletics are playing home games in Las Vegas. They want to get to know their new fans in Nevada.

They're playing at their farm team's Triple-A stadium… which isn't too different from their situation in Sacramento, at a Triple-A stadium.

So that means that last night, for the first time in 30 years, there was a regular MLB game in Vegas. The Brewers were the visitors.

And let's just say it was a wild one.

The visitors (you might say everyone was a visitor yesterday… but I'm talking about the Brewers) won 15-14.

The ball was flying in that stadium. And Joel Kuhnel (who plays for Milwaukee and started the season in the A's' AAA affiliate) knew it.

The final tally? 11 home runs. Eight runs scored in the 10th inning. A game that ended 15-14 in 12 innings. 34 hits.

In short, you can tell this game was completely crazy.

21 home runs were hit tonight … 11 of them came from ONE GAME pic.twitter.com/7URY99Hobo — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

In a minor league stadium, the ball can really fly. We've seen it with the A's over the past two years, and we saw it with the 2025 Rays or even the 2020–2021 Blue Jays.

The people building the new stadium in Vegas, which is set to be ready to host the A's as early as 2028, know that the wind can carry the ball. But a real Major League stadium is bigger and blocks more of the wind…

PMLB

Trey Mancini's first MLB game since 2023.

Trey Mancini has two hits and an RBI in his first MLB action since July 31, 2023 pic.twitter.com/rB93BwBTBR — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 9, 2026

You can't win doing that. And the Blue Jays lost yesterday.

The @BlueJays had at least one runner in scoring position with 0 or 1 out in the 6th, 7th,

8th, and 9th innings. None of those runners scored. The Jays finished the night 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. You can't win playing like that. pic.twitter.com/7Di06H0GYN — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 9, 2026

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