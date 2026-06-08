Zachary Bolduc and the Canadiens have still not begun negotiations

In 78 games with the Habs this season, Zachary Bolduc has tallied 30 points.

That's six fewer than the previous year with the St. Louis Blues. He experienced a dip in performance, but the Habs still loved their prospect's season.

Tony Marinaro, in fact, sees the team offering him a four-year contract.

A three-year contract for Bolduc?https://t.co/WmojMs281a — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 8, 2026

It's worth noting that the Quebec native still doesn't have a contract in hand for next season, as he'll become a restricted free agent in a few days.

The Habs may have liked Bolduc's season, but according to Anthony Martineau, discussions regarding his next contract have not yet begun.

For those who were wondering, discussions regarding Zachary Bolduc's next contract have not yet begun. This is by no means an unusual situation. On the contrary, it's generally the norm for a player in his contractual position to… pic.twitter.com/fXyszmdgCF — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 8, 2026

Kent Hughes may have other priorities right now, such as finding a second-line center or a top-6 winger.

We know the GM loves making trades in June.

If the past is any indication of the future, a trade is in the works at the Habs Details: https://t.co/OJBeafYd1Q pic.twitter.com/FVUp1LshfT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 8, 2026

And Bolduc's contract can wait. He won't be a free agent after all. Yes, he may receive hostile offers from other teams, but it's not as if the Habs are in financial trouble and wouldn't be able to match an offer.

And if the offer is too high, the Habs could receive compensatory picks, which they could then trade for that much-sought-after top-6 forward.

But anyway, that probably won't happen.

What you need to know for now: the two sides haven't started negotiating, but the organization is fully satisfied with his first season with the team.

In a nutshell

– Note.

David Pagnotta: To date, the Maple Leafs have not approached Morgan Rielly and his camp with any possible trade scenario; Should Chayka find a suitable trade that makes sense…he will take it to Rielly's representation – Fourth Period (5/30) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 8, 2026

– Indeed.

Twenty-eight points in the playoffs | “Marner isn't just a star player during the regular season” – Jean-François Chaumont https://t.co/dCn18GhGOd — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 8, 2026

– I can't wait for it to start.

Learning the hard way: four years too late for Canada's veteranshttps://t.co/uQTCyAdPsK — RDS (@RDSca) June 8, 2026

– Oh really?

123% increase in ticket prices over four years | Canadian Grand Prix fans aren't renewing their season tickets https://t.co/LrNJ7Cp1qX — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 8, 2026

– Too bad.