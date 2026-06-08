Zachary Bolduc and the Canadiens have still not begun negotiations

Raphael Simard
Zachary Bolduc and the Canadiens have still not begun negotiations
Credit: X

In 78 games with the Habs this season, Zachary Bolduc has tallied 30 points.

That's six fewer than the previous year with the St. Louis Blues. He experienced a dip in performance, but the Habs still loved their prospect's season.

Tony Marinaro, in fact, sees the team offering him a four-year contract.

It's worth noting that the Quebec native still doesn't have a contract in hand for next season, as he'll become a restricted free agent in a few days.

The Habs may have liked Bolduc's season, but according to Anthony Martineau, discussions regarding his next contract have not yet begun.

Kent Hughes may have other priorities right now, such as finding a second-line center or a top-6 winger.

We know the GM loves making trades in June.

And Bolduc's contract can wait. He won't be a free agent after all. Yes, he may receive hostile offers from other teams, but it's not as if the Habs are in financial trouble and wouldn't be able to match an offer.

And if the offer is too high, the Habs could receive compensatory picks, which they could then trade for that much-sought-after top-6 forward.

But anyway, that probably won't happen.

What you need to know for now: the two sides haven't started negotiating, but the organization is fully satisfied with his first season with the team.


In a nutshell

– Note.

– Indeed.

– I can't wait for it to start.

– Oh really?

– Too bad.

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