World Cup: Major Renovations for Several NFL Stadiums

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, several U.S. stadiums typically used for NFL games have had to undergo major renovations to meet FIFA standards. With modified stands, replaced turf, and signage completely overhauled, these sports facilities have undergone a true transformation.

One of the main challenges involved the dimensions of the field, as reported in La Presse. Unlike American football, soccer requires a larger playing surface. In several venues selected for the tournament, certain sections of the stands were therefore removed or relocated to create the necessary space.

In Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field invested several million dollars to replace part of its concrete stands with removable metal structures. This solution now allows the stadium's configuration to be quickly adapted to the events being hosted.

In Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium has also been modified. Hundreds of seats were removed from the corners of the stadium to create a field that meets FIFA requirements. Organizers worked closely with stadium officials to maximize the field's dimensions while adhering to existing architectural constraints.

Turf specially designed for the World Cup

Beyond the stands, the quality of the turf was another major challenge. Several NFL stadiums typically use synthetic surfaces, which are incompatible with FIFA standards. Natural or hybrid turf has therefore been installed in several host cities.

In Houston, a turf suited to cooler climates was shipped from Colorado and features a modernized irrigation system. In Arlington, near Dallas, a specialized lighting system promotes turf growth inside the climate-controlled stadium.

Finally, the stadiums had to cover up or remove numerous advertising elements associated with their usual sponsors. Some of these efforts proved particularly costly, notably in Houston, where covering up a massive logo cost an estimated $1 million.

These adaptations illustrate the scale of the preparations undertaken in the United States to provide facilities that meet the standards of the world's largest sporting event.

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