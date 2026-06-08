The Alouettes announce the signing of four players

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday the addition of four players to bolster their roster for the upcoming season.

Among them, Quebec native Anthony Vandal, wide receivers Terique Owens and Kaseem Ferdinand, and Canadian defensive back Ty Anderson are joining the team.

Anthony Vandal, standing 6'4″ and weighing 297 pounds, brings his experience from the Canadian Football League after playing 35 games with the Toronto Argonauts in 2024 and 2025. Vandal, who won the Grey Cup in his rookie year, shone with the Vert et Or of the University of Sherbrooke, where he was named to the Canadian Second All-Star Team in 2022. A native of Sorel, the 28-year-old was selected in the eighth round of the 2023 draft.

Terique Owens (6'3″, 200 lbs), son of the legendary Terrell Owens, joins the team after participating in the Alouettes' recent training camp in Quebec City. The American wide receiver played for the Florida Atlantic Owls and then for Missouri State, where he caught 28 passes for 528 yards and four touchdowns in his final season. Owens also spent time on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad, scoring a touchdown during the preseason.

Kaseem Ferdinand (5'10″, 180 lbs) returns to the organization following his stint with the Carleton Ravens and his outstanding 2024 season, during which he was selected to the U SPORTS Second All-Star Team and the OUA First Team. The son of former CFL player Denny Ferdinand, Kaseem continues the family legacy in Canadian football.

Ty Anderson, a promising young defensive talent

Ty Anderson, a 6'2″, 283-pound defensive player, was drafted in the fourth round by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2025. At 23 years old, he stood out with the Alberta Golden Bears, recording 21 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. Anderson, a native of Calgary, was also selected for the East-West Bowl and named to the Canada West All-Star Team in 2024.

With these new signings, the Alouettes are strengthening their offensive line, passing game, and defense, demonstrating their ambition for the coming seasons.

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