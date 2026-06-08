Peter Laviolette with the Kings: one less rival for Patrick Roy in Toronto

Big news in the NHL.

We've just learned that the Los Angeles Kings have decided to name Peter Laviolette as the team's next head coach. He will succeed D.J. Smith, who had been serving in an interim capacity.

He'll have the task of leading the team without Anze Kopitar on the roster.

But what's interesting is that, according to Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs (and the Oilers) were interested in Laviolette's services.

This means there is one less candidate standing in the way of Patrick Roy in Toronto, who had an excellent interview last week.

Peter Laviolette will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Kings Edmonton and Toronto were also interested — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 8, 2026

More details to come…