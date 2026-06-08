Montreal secures the negotiating rights for a quarter of the NFL

The Montreal Alouettes continue to build for the future by adding an intriguing name to their roster.

The Montreal organization recently secured exclusive negotiating rights for quarterback Luis Perez, a veteran who has played for several NFL teams throughout his career.

Luis Perez is known for his unconventional path. After finding success at the collegiate level, he managed to attract the attention of professional scouts despite a career trajectory that took him far from the major powerhouses of American football. Over the years, he has secured opportunities with several NFL teams while continuing his career in various professional leagues.

Although he never managed to establish himself as a long-term starting quarterback in the NFL, Perez has built a reputation as a reliable and experienced player. His name remains well-known among fans of alternative football, where he has often demonstrated his ability to lead an offense effectively.

In the CFL, each team maintains a negotiation list that grants it exclusive rights to certain players competing elsewhere, including in the NFL, American spring leagues, or college football. If a player on this list eventually decides to pursue a career in the CFL, only the team holding his rights may negotiate with him.

The addition of Luis Perez does not necessarily mean he will join the Alouettes anytime soon. Rather, it is a strategic move that allows Montreal to get a head start should the quarterback show future interest in the CFL.

An insurance policy for the future

With Davis Alexander and the other options already in the organization, the Alouettes have a degree of stability at the quarterback position. However, CFL teams are constantly monitoring the market to identify talent that could strengthen their roster in the medium or long term.

The acquisition of Luis Perez's negotiation rights aligns with this philosophy. Even though his arrival in Montreal remains hypothetical, the Alouettes are ensuring they control the discussions should the former NFL quarterback one day decide to cross the border to continue his career in Canada.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.