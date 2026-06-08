MLB in Brief: Spencer Miles in the Bullpen | Addison Barger Making Progress

Spencer Miles in the bullpen

Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer are back in the rotation. They'll pitch tomorrow and Wednesday… while Shane Bieber will pitch Thursday in the minors.

Dylan Cease set to start Tuesday for the Blue Jays , Max Scherzer on Wednesday, and Shane Bieber in a rehab start at AAA on Thursday — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 8, 2026

Yimi Garcia will be heading to Buffalo shortly.

Yimi Garcia is going to join the #BlueJays briefly in Toronto, then pitch in Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. He's led the league in bullpen sessions and rehab appearances, but finally sounds like he's close. Big addition if they can get a few months of a healthy Garcia. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 8, 2026

Addison Barger is making progress

He's hitting in Florida.

Addison Barger continues to ramp up his hitting in Dunedin and “is making progress,” said Schneider. Daulton Varsho hit “with some pretty good intensity” off the pitching machine today and he's feeling better but still feels the soreness in his wrist. He's reaching the point… — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 8, 2026

Alejandro Kirk, meanwhile, will head to Buffalo tomorrow.

Alejandro Kirk's rehab assignment moves to Triple-A Buffalo tomorrow, said John Schneider. He'll DH the first day, catch the next two days, and could, in the best-case scenario, be back as soon as Friday, the manager added. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 8, 2026

Players of the Week

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yordan Alvarez stood out.

Your AL and NL Players of the Week for June 1-7: Yordan Alvarez: 10-for-21 (.476 AVG), 2 HR, 9 RBI

Pete Crow-Armstrong: 11-for-25 (.440 AVG), 4 HR, 6 RBI pic.twitter.com/67ZCEleqGz — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2026

The Future of the Padres

They'd better win in the short term.

You can argue that no team's long-term future looks as bad as the Padres. A lot of contracts that won't age well, cleared out the minor-league system. Almost forced to keep buying at this point, but trying to flip Miller right now would make a lot of sense. https://t.co/BlJwwov8Wv — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) June 8, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.