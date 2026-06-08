MLB in Brief: Spencer Miles in the Bullpen | Addison Barger Making Progress

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Spencer Miles in the Bullpen | Addison Barger Making Progress
Credit: MLB

Spencer Miles in the bullpen

Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer are back in the rotation. They'll pitch tomorrow and Wednesday… while Shane Bieber will pitch Thursday in the minors.

Yimi Garcia will be heading to Buffalo shortly.

Addison Barger is making progress

He's hitting in Florida.

Alejandro Kirk, meanwhile, will head to Buffalo tomorrow.

Players of the Week

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yordan Alvarez stood out.

The Future of the Padres

They'd better win in the short term.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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