Michael Hage: The CH refused to trade him for Robert Thomas

Michael Hage, as we know, is one of the Habs' top prospects. The forward has just had two strong seasons in the NCAA, and many people see him as a key part of the Habs' future.

Some even see him already as the center on the second line… though others wonder if he'll play center once he reaches the NHL.

That said, Hage has decided to return to the NCAA next year instead of making the jump to the pros. This means that, barring a major turnaround, he won't be able to help the Canadiens until the very end of next season… and that raises questions about his future in the city.

However, it's worth noting that Darren Dreger, who was a guest on TSN 690, discussed Hage's situation. And according to what the insider has learned, the Habs weren't interested in putting Michael Hage on the table to acquire Robert Thomas.

We know the Blues wanted him in any trade that would have sent Thomas to Montreal, but Kent Hughes wouldn't hear of it.

Darren Dreger: If you're giving up Michael Hage, you're not giving him up for Nazem Kadri; I know Montreal wasn't willing to do it for Robert Thomas; but is Dylan Larkin different? That's what we're going to find out – Morning Show/McKenna & Starr (6/5) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 8, 2026

And obviously, that makes you wonder just how untouchable Hage is. If the Canadiens refused to include him in a trade for one of the NHL's very best centers in Thomas, that suggests he's pretty much untouchable.

And it also suggests we shouldn't expect to see him traded for Dylan Larkin, who is older (and possibly a notch below) Thomas.

We suspect that if the Habs want to acquire a top-tier center, the club will constantly be approached with Hage as a (major) part of the price to pay. But what we understand right now is that the Habs' front office really, really doesn't seem to want to trade him.

Unless things have changed since Hage decided to stay in the NCAA next year and the Habs reached the Eastern Conference Final, of course.

In a nutshell

– Starting goaltender: Rod Brind'Amour is (obviously) keeping his cards close to his chest.

Rod Brind'Amour says a decision has been made regarding his Game 4 starting netminder, but “We'll keep it quiet.” “(The situation) seems to have taken a life of its own. I kind of enjoy it.” pic.twitter.com/f15ou7Lgbk — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 8, 2026

– Hey, guys!

– Well done.

#GoHabsGo prospect Yevgeni Volokhin named best goaltender of the 2025-26 season in the VHL. Finished the regular season 25-10-5, .948 SV%, 1.51 GAA, 9 SO pic.twitter.com/MGYPe8B1Lk — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 8, 2026

– Great read.

– Some movement with the Blue Jays.