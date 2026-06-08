Martin St-Louis looks at the scoreboard too much, according to John Tortorella

In 2026, technology is at the heart of the modern NHL. Video reviews, advanced statistics, tablets…

Speaking of tablets, John Tortorella is a bit of an old-school guy in that regard. He flat-out bans them.

He even took a little jab at his friend Martin St. Louis. According to Torts, St. Louis looks at them too much.

“Torts” hates the use of tablets on the bench Read more here https://t.co/UMrYZNrIBx pic.twitter.com/2nqh9hsqW5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 8, 2026

Renaud Lavoie reported this today on JiC.

Lavoie notes that it was obviously a little joke aimed at his good friend. Remember that Tortorella was the Habs' head coach in the past. And back then, there were no tablets.

Not all teams will use the new technology made available to them. Aside from the Vegas Knights, the Hurricanes don't seem to be big fans of these tools either. Coincidence or not, both teams are in the finals.

That's certainly the main reason…

But anyway, tablets and iPads aren't a bad tool, but Torts prefers his players to be in the moment and to stay focused and engaged in the game even when they're not on the ice.

Let's just say it's not a bad idea, given the Knights' playoff run.

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

Elliotte Friedman: Re Maple Leafs coaching search: There was a time…Saturday morning, where I thought they were going to hire Peter Laviolette – NHL Tonight (6/7) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 9, 2026

– The Habs should be interested in A.J. Greer. [TVAS]

– Possibly.

– What if the Habs kept their pick?

Exciting times for Montreal Canadiens fans! With the 28th pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, the buzz is all about potential trades and drafting decisions. Will they make a move, or pick a promising new player to join the team? Either way, it's sure to be a thrilling day for the Habs… — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 8, 2026

– They're in the same boat as the Habs.