Martin St-Louis looks at the scoreboard too much, according to John Tortorella

Raphael Simard
Martin St-Louis looks at the scoreboard too much, according to John Tortorella
Credit: YT

In 2026, technology is at the heart of the modern NHL. Video reviews, advanced statistics, tablets…

Speaking of tablets, John Tortorella is a bit of an old-school guy in that regard. He flat-out bans them.

He even took a little jab at his friend Martin St. Louis. According to Torts, St. Louis looks at them too much.

Renaud Lavoie reported this today on JiC.

Lavoie notes that it was obviously a little joke aimed at his good friend. Remember that Tortorella was the Habs' head coach in the past. And back then, there were no tablets.

Not all teams will use the new technology made available to them. Aside from the Vegas Knights, the Hurricanes don't seem to be big fans of these tools either. Coincidence or not, both teams are in the finals.

That's certainly the main reason…

But anyway, tablets and iPads aren't a bad tool, but Torts prefers his players to be in the moment and to stay focused and engaged in the game even when they're not on the ice.

Let's just say it's not a bad idea, given the Knights' playoff run.


In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

– The Habs should be interested in A.J. Greer. [TVAS]

– Possibly.

– What if the Habs kept their pick?

– They're in the same boat as the Habs.

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