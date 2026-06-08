Major announcement for Josh Allen

After a particularly difficult end to the 2025 season, Josh Allen seems ready to bounce back in 2026.

The Bills quarterback saw his title hopes dashed in a playoff loss to the Broncos, all while playing through a broken foot that ultimately required surgery.

Despite a tumultuous offseason marked by his rehabilitation, the arrival of a new head coach in Buffalo, and the birth of his first child, Allen is now entering the new season under much more favorable conditions. According to ESPN analyst Seth Walder, the 30-year-old is even the leading candidate for the NFL MVP award for the upcoming season.

Walder believes that if the Bills manage to clinch the top spot in the AFC, it will be thanks to the exceptional performances of their offensive leader. In his ranking of MVP favorites, Allen is ahead of Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, two quarterbacks who have already won the award multiple times.

After winning his first MVP award in 2024, Allen experienced more inconsistency in 2025. His playoff game against the Broncos remains particularly memorable, with four turnovers, including a controversial interception in overtime that contributed to Buffalo's elimination.

A Future Full of Records for Josh Allen

The 2026 season will also mark a turning point for Allen, who will play his first year without Sean McDermott as head coach. The Bills have chosen to promote Joe Brady, the former offensive coordinator and a close collaborator of the quarterback.

Fully recovered from his foot surgery, Allen has already resumed training this spring and appears to be regaining his full physical abilities. Beyond the MVP race, he could also set his sights on historic records. With an average of 2.35 touchdowns per game over his career, he currently holds the best ratio in NFL history.

If the player maintains this level of performance over the long term and stays injury-free, he could one day even surpass Tom Brady in the all-time career touchdown rankings. An ambitious goal that would further cement his status among the greatest quarterbacks in history.

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