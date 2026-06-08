Is Patrick Mahomes ready for Week 1? A concerning detail is casting doubt among the Chiefs

There is uncertainty surrounding Patrick Mahomes' return for the start of the 2026 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in December 2025. His absence took a heavy toll on the team, which finished with a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs after three consecutive losses without Mahomes.

If Mahomes isn't ready for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, Justin Fields could take over as the starting quarterback. Despite this, Mahomes hopes to return for the season opener and is showing encouraging signs during voluntary practices, particularly during seven-on-seven drills. However, he is still being held out of full eleven-on-eleven sessions to protect his injured knee.

During the 2025 season, Mahomes completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 422 yards on 64 carries, scoring five touchdowns and averaging 6.6 yards per carry. At 30 years old, caution is key to avoid jeopardizing his career and the future of the organization.

An anticipated but cautious return

According to Mike Jones of The Athletic, Mahomes' progress in his rehabilitation remains under close scrutiny. The Chiefs have bolstered their roster, notably by signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, but much will depend on the quarterback's ability to resume his role without risk. Uncertainty also surrounds the receiving corps, with Rashee Rice under investigation and the need to round out the group with reliable veterans to support Mahomes. Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton are already confirmed as key contributors.

For Kansas City, it's better for Mahomes to miss a few games early in the season than to rush his return and suffer a setback. The quarterback remains the team's cornerstone and will determine the Chiefs' chances of becoming a serious Super Bowl contender once again. The organization hopes that its patience will pay off and that Mahomes' experience and talent will bring the Chiefs back to the top of the NFL.

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