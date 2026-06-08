Gavin McKenna is being compared to Artemi Panarin… though not necessarily for the right reasons

Soon, all eyes will officially turn to the draft.

For the first time since 2022, there's no real consensus. Gavin McKenna has a good chance of being drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs, but even then, nothing is certain.

McKenna has received positive feedback from scouts and league insiders. But one comment came up often: he can be a bit frustrating for the team.

Sometimes you don't see him on the ice, and he can be really exasperating, but his talent is extraordinary. He doesn't even need to give it his all to score three points. – a scout

One executive says he reminds him of Artemi Panarin: an exceptional talent, but one who will play for three or four teams and disappear in the playoffs.

New post @TheAthleticNHL: 2026 NHL Draft confidential, what scouts think of the top prospects and big debates in this year's class https://t.co/AcgL9ZcWn6 — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) June 8, 2026

In the article by the much-maligned Corey Pronman (The Athletic), several league executives shared their opinions.

They all agree that the guy has talent, but he lacks the grit. A few weeks ago, however, he said in an interview that his grit is the strength of his game. Yet, all the experts say the opposite…

Still, passing on a talent like this would be a big risk for Toronto. If the new front office were to pass him over, there would be a lot of grumbling in the City of Kings.

It really reminds me of the situation in 2022, in Montreal: new management, first overall pick, no real consensus on the top pick.

Toronto won't be at home, but in Buffalo—it's pretty much the same thing, honestly. 2026 isn't the new 2016 after all; it's the new 2022.

In a nutshell

– Check it out.

We took @BGALLY17 down memory lane with his original #73 and he tells us the story behind his switch to #11 pic.twitter.com/hDHQ1bM8X9 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) June 9, 2026

– He's back.

Jarius Sneed rejoins the Chiefshttps://t.co/VAuR1PuLPX — RDS (@RDSca) June 9, 2026

– Lack of opportunism.