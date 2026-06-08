ESPN has just reignited rumors of a trade involving Maxx Crosby

The Chicago Bears head into the 2026 season with a major question: who will back up Montez Sweat as a pass rusher?

Despite this uncertainty, General Manager Ryan Poles did not make any major signings during the offseason, opting instead to rely on a group of young, relatively inexperienced players.

Head coach Ben Johnson, however, has expressed confidence in the current core, though observers note that the team could quickly return to the market if a trade opportunity arises.

Recently, ESPN has reignited interest in Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders star. Reporter Dan Graziano identified the five-time Pro Bowler as a potential candidate for a midseason trade, citing the Bears among the teams likely to make a move if Crosby becomes available before the trade deadline.

Chicago had previously considered acquiring Crosby, but the deal fell through when his planned trade to Baltimore was called off, largely due to a knee injury. This ESPN prediction thus reignites speculation about the future of the Bears' pass rush.

Maxx Crosby, a solution to bolster the Bears' defense

According to Graziano, timing remains key: Crosby could stay with the Raiders for the entire season, but if he is to be traded, it would likely happen before the deadline. Teams like the Cowboys, Bills, Patriots, or Bears could then look to add an impact player to their defensive line.

For now, Chicago is relying on Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker, and Shemar Turner to support Sweat, but uncertainty remains regarding their ability to generate a consistent pass rush. If the team is aiming for the playoffs and the pressure on the quarterback is insufficient, a proven player like Crosby would become an indispensable asset.

Ryan Poles confirmed that the Bears had explored the possibility of this trade earlier this year but ultimately chose not to finalize a deal. The situation could still change, however, especially if Crosby regains his full form and the Raiders face further struggles.

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