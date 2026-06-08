Brendan Gallagher and his wife speak out about their upcoming departure

It's been a week now since we learned that Brendan Gallagher won't be returning to Montreal next year. During the team's end-of-season review, the veteran announced that it was “pretty obvious he was going to leave.”

And he seemed very, very emotional—he was in tears when he spoke about it.

But since then, the man himself has kept a low profile. We saw him being honored last night at a gala… but it's worth noting that he took a few minutes to answer some questions from Mike Cohen.

And Gally, not surprisingly, mostly talked about all the good times he's had since arriving in Montreal. He mentioned that the city, over time, had become his second home.

If you want to hear his full remarks, click here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Cohen (@mikecohencsl)

Gallagher also confirmed that he hadn't necessarily planned to announce his upcoming departure during the club's end-of-season review. He did it because he's honest, but it wasn't planned in advance.

And that also explains why it came as a surprise to the Habs to see him announce it so publicly.

That said, it's also worth noting that Gallagher's wife, Emma Fortin, also took a few minutes to answer Cohen's questions. And the Montreal native also mentioned that the couple will miss the city.

She notes, however, that they'll eventually come back to the city since her family is here, after all.

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Gally's wife also praised Gallagher as a great dad, and she added that, in her eyes, her husband has what it takes to take on a coaching role someday.

Maybe one day we'll see Gallagher back behind the Habs' bench, this time as a coach, hehe.

In a nutshell

– Great read.

Brandon Bussi is just like you. Never drafted, just livin' the dream and he has no clue who's starting in goal for the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Cup Final, either.@lukefoxjukebox has more on where things stand with Carolina's goaltending decision. https://t.co/OkBSFOH5BQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 8, 2026

– Oops.

Jesse Puljujärvi reportedly lost his World Championship gold medal https://t.co/bFtx0eb3Mo — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) June 8, 2026

– Signing in Florida.