Yordan Alvarez’s superb season continues

Yesterday, Houston Astros outfielder and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez hit a grand slam and led his team to an easy 13-2 victory over the Sacramento A's.

His 22nd home run of the season currently ranks him second in Major League Baseball, one home run behind the leader, Kyle Schwarber. By driving in four runs against the A's yesterday, he increased his season total to 48 RBIs, tying him with CJ Abrams for second place. Andy Pages (53) of the Dodgers leads the league in that category so far in 2026.

What's remarkable about Alvarez is that he's not just a powerful and productive hitter; he consistently makes solid contact, as evidenced by his .316 batting average heading into yesterday's game. His stats make him a top contender for the American League MVP title, but more than that, he could win the Triple Crown in his league if he keeps this up.

Yordan Alvarez hits a grand slam. Now leads the American League in home runs, RBIs, and batting average. pic.twitter.com/f1qfUmR7PI — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) June 6, 2026

With Aaron Judge sidelined by injury, Alvarez is the top candidate to succeed the Yankees' captain.

Even though the Astros have struggled to win consistently since the start of the season, Alvarez is doing his part to keep his team in the race. It's worth noting that the organization is relying on him more than ever since the departures of Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker. Alongside Jose Altuve, he has become the true leader of the Texas squad.

The only thing that could prevent Alvarez from winning the title of best player in his league is his ability to stay healthy. In 2025, he missed over 100 games for his team. Astros management, along with the coaching staff, are keeping their fingers crossed that he'll make it to the finish line without too many complications.

The last time an Astros player enjoyed such statistical success was in 1994. Jeff Bagwell finished second in batting average and home runs and first in RBIs that year. In 2022, Alvarez himself had a very strong season, finishing in the top five in batting average, RBIs, and home runs.

The most recent Triple Crown winner in the American League is Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers. The All-Star achieved the feat during the 2012 season (.330, 44, 139).

Everyone agrees that Alvarez is a gifted athlete, and his performance in 2026 confirms their assessment of the 28-year-old Cuban. In 2019, upon his arrival in the Majors, he won the American League Rookie of the Year award. Since then, he has appeared in three All-Star Games and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2022.

Anything is still possible for the Astros as the season winds down. The American League West isn't the most competitive division right now, and Joe Espada's squad trails by just four and a half games in the standings. Yordan Alvarez will certainly have a say in his team's final standing.

PMLB

Shane Bieber pitched in Buffalo yesterday.

Shane Bieber's rehab start is done down in Triple-A: 2.2 IP • 3 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 3 K

• 59 pitches His fastball averaged 92 mph, which is right where it needs to be. Overall, looks like everything went how it was supposed to. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 6, 2026

Austin Wells on the injured list.

Yankees Place Austin Wells On 10-Day IL With Cervical Headaches https://t.co/Bv3PnoSRAn pic.twitter.com/lNBwTQzhai — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 7, 2026

Jorge Polanco got hurt during a rehab game.

The Mets say that Jorge Polanco experienced ankle soreness during his rehab assignment and will return to New York for further evaluation. @KeithRaad first reported that Polanco's rehab assignment was being shut down. pic.twitter.com/GAcLukshDU — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 7, 2026

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