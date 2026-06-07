RUMOR: Michael Hage and Bryce Pickford are reportedly being traded for Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies has been the talk of the town in Montreal lately, especially since word broke that a trade sending him to Montreal was about to be finalized.

A player of his caliber obviously doesn't come cheap.

David Pagnotta had revealed that Alexander Zharovsky was reportedly included in the package along with other assets. Even Jeff Marek said that Zharovsky was part of the deal.

However, there have been other developments in this matter.

According to Darren Dreger, it wasn't the Russian who was part of the deal, but rather Michael Hage.

And still according to Dreger, that's when the Canadiens reportedly turned down the offer.

Darren Dreger: Yes, there were conversations with the Habs about Matthew Knies. Did it ever get close to the finish line? No, it didn't really; Michael Hage would've been part of that and…it wasn't going to happen from Montreal's standpoint – Morning Show/McKenna & Starr (6/5) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 7, 2026

It must be said that including Hage instead of Zharovsky significantly changes the equation.

Hage is more valuable than the Russian for several reasons. First, he's a center (even though Zharovsky played center this season), he was a higher draft pick than Zharovsky, and he seems closer to the NHL.

We know the Leafs are big fans of Hage and even wanted to draft him before the Habs stepped in to select him.

However, it's not entirely clear whether it was Hage or Zharovsky who was part of the package for Knies.

We also know that another prospect was included in the deal.

Jeff Marek believes that in addition to Zharovsky, right-handed defenseman Bryce Pickford and two first-round picks were also part of the offer.

Jeff Marek: Re Matthew Knies rumored blockbuster offer: Alexander Zharovsky…I believe Bryce Pickford…and two first-round picks – The Sheet (6/5) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 7, 2026

That makes sense, since Pickford had an incredible season with 45 goals in 55 games in the WHL. He would be a quality prospect on the Leafs' blue line, just like Zharovsky, who could eventually play in Toronto's top-6 offense.

If the Maple Leafs were absolutely set on Hage—and possibly other assets like prospects and draft picks—I understand why the Habs didn't accept the offer. It makes sense to believe that Hage would be used in a potential trade for a top-6 center, rather than a winger like Knies.

However, if it were really Zharovsky, the trade becomes more appealing for Montreal.

In a nutshell

– It was Andersen who led his team to the finals. If he's healthy, he should start in Game 4.

“If Freddy Andersen's healthy enough to play, he should start [over Brandon Bussi].” @KevinWeekes on who the Hurricanes should start in goal for Game 4 pic.twitter.com/tl8MuVXLJq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2026

– Read this.

– The Blue Jays were down 4-0 and rallied to pull off a victory against the Orioles.