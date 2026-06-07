Important announcement for flag football in Canada

Women's flag football will reach a major milestone in Canadian university sports by becoming a pilot sport for U SPORTS starting in the 2027–2028 season.

The announcement was made Wednesday during the organization's annual conference in Newfoundland, confirming the commitment to expand the range of sports available to female student-athletes.

This decision is part of a strategy to grow women's sports and diversify intercollegiate competitions across the country.

With this addition, U SPORTS will bring its total number of championships to 24, 13 of which are reserved for women. Women's flag football already has a national collegiate championship and a rapidly expanding structure. In 2026, the Canadian championship featured 11 teams, while the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) has offered the sport since 2021 with eight active teams. This solid foundation demonstrates growing enthusiasm.

Flag football's popularity is also accelerating thanks to its inclusion in the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, which is boosting participation across Canada. U SPORTS is thus becoming a key player in shaping the competitive university pathway. This momentum also fosters the growth of school programs and strengthens development opportunities for young athletes across the country.

Pilot Sport Status to Structure Growth

Women's flag football becomes only the second pilot sport in U SPORTS history, following tennis, which was introduced in 2023–2024. This status allows emerging sports to develop over a five-season period, in collaboration with Football Canada and member institutions. The goal is to establish competition standards, improve schedules, and build a comprehensive pathway from the community level to the collegiate level. Details regarding qualifications and the first official championship are still to be confirmed.

This recognition marks a strategic milestone for the development of women's flag football in Canada, offering more opportunities for athletes and strengthening the national structure. The sport is thus establishing itself as a key driver for equal opportunities and the visibility of women's football on the national and international stage. This announcement confirms a strong trend in Canadian women's college sports, which continues to expand rapidly.

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