I asked ChatGPT to name five logical targets for the CH, and…

The Stabley Cup final isn't over yet, but in Montreal, we're all waiting for the same thing.

In fact, we're wondering what Kent Hughes will do in the coming weeks. The Canadiens' GM wants to improve his team and will try to find a partner to make it happen.

But what can we expect? That's the million-dollar question…

I had some fun asking ChatGPT to name five logical targets for the Canadiens this summer. Artificial intelligence isn't perfect, but it gave me the names of…

Dylan Larkin

Jordan Kyrou

Alexis Lafrenière

Mason McTavish

Jason Robertson

What I find interesting is that ChatGPT advises the Habs to keep a close eye on Laffy… because he's the most realistic candidate for a trade involving the Canadiens this summer.

Let's agree on one thing: I don't think Kent Hughes relies on artificial intelligence to make his decisions.

At least, I hope that's not the case. Hehe.

But, seriously, it's funny in a way because those names have already been discussed in Montreal. We've been talking about Lafrenière for a while, Kyrou and McTavish have been back in the news for a year, we're starting to hear about Larkin after his trade request in Detroit… And we've already seen Robertson's name linked to the Canadiens.

And that's normal, since all these players have (different) qualities that could help the Habs in certain areas. Especially on offense, because the Canadiens are looking for a guy who can immediately step into the team's top six.

It just goes to show that artificial intelligence knows what it's talking about sometimes…

In a nutshell

– Wow.

As more tickets were released today, the Game 3 Knicks get-in has plummeted from a high of $11,000 per ticket to $7,700 and dropping. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2026

– Makes sense.

“Looking back on my career, I am deeply grateful to have fulfilled my dream of playing professional hockey, with a Stanley Cup as the highlight in 2011 with the Boston Bruins”https://t.co/R3wSNUmyrj — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 7, 2026

– Strange choice.