Brendan Gallagher Named Sports Personality of the Year

Jonathan Di Gregorio
Brendan Gallagher Named Sports Personality of the Year
Credit: x @StuCowan1

Although Brendan Gallagher's future in Montreal is more uncertain than ever, that hasn't stopped him from continuing to get involved in the Montreal community and receiving recognition for his efforts.

Gallagher was named 2026 Sports Personality of the Year at the Sports Celebrity Night, an annual event organized by the Cummings Centre Foundation.

He can be seen in a video shared by Stu Cowan as the Edmonton native takes the stage to address the crowd.

This is the foundation's largest fundraising event, which has been held for 22 years and raises over half a million dollars each year.

The foundation uses this evening to annually honor an athlete for their community involvement.

Past honorees include former Habs players such as Carey Price, Guy Carbonneau, Yvan Cournoyer, Larry Robinson, and Guy Lafleur, as well as athletes like Georges St-Pierre and Dennis Martinez.

That's quite a list of prestigious names.

It's a well-deserved honor for Gallagher, who is particularly involved in charities related to prostate cancer—from which his grandfather passed away—and brain cancer, from which his mother passed away last year.

It's easy to see why these two causes are important to him.

In fact, it's clear that Gallagher remains a fan favorite, as he's greeted with loud applause and a standing ovation from the crowd.

It's also at this moment that we realize the small forward's highly likely departure will not only leave a void in the Habs' locker room, but also in the entire Montreal sports community, which will lose a good person.

Yes, it's time to turn the page, and even Gallagher has expressed his desire to continue his career elsewhere, but even though that's part of the business, it doesn't mean it's easy on a personal level.

In short, this is a great honor for number 11, who may well be wrapping up his time in Montreal.


In brief

– Patrick Roy is getting closer to Toronto.

– He's going to break the bank.

– Stay tuned.

– Change for the Timberwolves.

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