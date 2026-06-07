Brendan Gallagher Named Sports Personality of the Year

Although Brendan Gallagher's future in Montreal is more uncertain than ever, that hasn't stopped him from continuing to get involved in the Montreal community and receiving recognition for his efforts.

Gallagher was named 2026 Sports Personality of the Year at the Sports Celebrity Night, an annual event organized by the Cummings Centre Foundation.

He can be seen in a video shared by Stu Cowan as the Edmonton native takes the stage to address the crowd.

#Habs Brendan Gallagher takes the stage at the Cummings Centre as Sports Personality of the Year at the annual Montreal Sports Celebrity Evening. pic.twitter.com/GQV5C1p2mC — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 8, 2026

This is the foundation's largest fundraising event, which has been held for 22 years and raises over half a million dollars each year.

The foundation uses this evening to annually honor an athlete for their community involvement.

Past honorees include former Habs players such as Carey Price, Guy Carbonneau, Yvan Cournoyer, Larry Robinson, and Guy Lafleur, as well as athletes like Georges St-Pierre and Dennis Martinez.

That's quite a list of prestigious names.

It's a well-deserved honor for Gallagher, who is particularly involved in charities related to prostate cancer—from which his grandfather passed away—and brain cancer, from which his mother passed away last year.

It's easy to see why these two causes are important to him.

In fact, it's clear that Gallagher remains a fan favorite, as he's greeted with loud applause and a standing ovation from the crowd.

It's also at this moment that we realize the small forward's highly likely departure will not only leave a void in the Habs' locker room, but also in the entire Montreal sports community, which will lose a good person.

Yes, it's time to turn the page, and even Gallagher has expressed his desire to continue his career elsewhere, but even though that's part of the business, it doesn't mean it's easy on a personal level.

In short, this is a great honor for number 11, who may well be wrapping up his time in Montreal.

In brief

– Patrick Roy is getting closer to Toronto.

One of his potential competitors could land a coaching job elsewhere in the NHL https://t.co/hqzrnO8zrJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 8, 2026

– He's going to break the bank.

Chris Johnston: Re Darren Raddysh: If this is about maximum dollar, I could see him getting…something like 7 years at $9 million, I don't think that's beyond the realm of possibility for him – First Up (6/2) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 8, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Aaron Portzline: Re Blue Jackets: I…won't be surprised if Don Waddell is done signing his own UFAs. It might start and stop with Charlie Coyle – The Athletic (6/2) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 8, 2026

– Change for the Timberwolves.