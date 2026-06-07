Big news for former Alouettes player Cody Fajardo

Former Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo reached a major milestone in his CFL career by earning his 50th win as a starter.

He reached this milestone on Saturday night thanks to the Edmonton Elks' 29-21 victory over the Rouge et Noir.

Fajardo also continued his climb toward another significant milestone: 100 career touchdown passes. In this game, he added a touchdown pass to his total, a drive that concluded in the second quarter with a 10-yard connection to former Alouettes receiver Austin Mack in the end zone.

The game showcased an efficient offensive performance by the veteran quarterback, who completed 23 of 34 passes for a total of 266 passing yards. He also contributed on the ground with three carries for 11 yards, once again demonstrating his versatility within the Elks' offensive system.

On the ground, Justin Rankin was dominant for Edmonton. He carried the ball 13 times for 102 yards and a spectacular 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, while adding five receptions for 94 yards, becoming a key factor in his team's victory.

For Ottawa, the new chapter under head coach Ryan Dinwiddie did not start as hoped. The team was unable to score in the first and third quarters, despite a late-game comeback attempt. Quarterback Jake Maier completed 22 of 37 passes for 203 yards, along with a late touchdown pass and a few rushing gains.

The Redblacks' touchdowns were scored by Daniel Adeboboye and Justin Hardy, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

This victory also marks a historic milestone for Edmonton, which secured a win in its season opener for the first time since 2019, ending a long drought in season-opening games.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.