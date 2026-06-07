A new job already for former Vikings CEO Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

After being relieved of his duties as general manager of the Vikings at the end of the 2025 NFL season, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn't stay unemployed for long.

The executive, known for his analytical approach to professional football, quickly found a new challenge within the league.

A few weeks after leaving Minnesota, the 49ers decided to bring him into their organization on February 24, offering him a key role within their football operations department. This hire already underscored the California franchise's confidence in his expertise in management and data analysis.

On Wednesday, the 49ers organization announced a series of internal promotions while further clarifying the responsibilities entrusted to the former Vikings general manager. According to NBC Sports, Adofo-Mensah now holds the position of vice president of football operations, personnel, and strategy, a key role in building the roster.

The 44-year-old, a graduate of Stanford and Princeton, is familiar with the 49ers' organization. He began his NFL career in San Francisco in 2013, working in football research and development. Promoted in 2017, he then joined the Cleveland Browns as vice president of football operations under Andrew Berry, before becoming general manager of the Vikings.

A strategic return to the 49ers for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

This return to California is part of a strategy of continuity for the 49ers, who are counting on his expertise in advanced analytics and personnel management. Meanwhile, Minnesota has delayed the appointment of a new general manager until after the 2026 draft, a decision aimed at avoiding tying a new executive to a draft class he would not have selected.

The position was subsequently handed to Nolan Teasley, while Rob Brzezinski served as interim general manager. This transition allows the new leadership to prepare for the 2027 draft with a clearer and more structured vision.

Despite his departure from Minnesota, Adofo-Mensah remains a respected figure in the NFL. His return to the 49ers confirms that he remains an influential figure in team-building strategies, and his development in a high-level role will be one to watch in the coming seasons.

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